Get the Full Path of a File in Google Drive

In Google Drive, you can have a file inside a folder which can be located inside another folder and so on. Thus Google Script will print (writes to the console log) the full folder path of any file in your Google Drive starting from the root folder which is called “My Drive” in Google Drive.
If the Drive folder path is blank or missing, it is likely because the file is shared with you but not added to your Drive yet.
// Provide the file name
function getFullFolderPath(fileName) {
// Search for the file with that name and process the first result
var files = DriveApp.getFilesByName(fileName);
if (files.hasNext()) {
var file = files.next(),
folders = [],
parent = file.getParents();
if (parent) {
// Display the URL of the containing folder
Logger.log("Folder URL: " + parent.getUrl());
}
while (parent.hasNext()) {
parent = parent.next();
folders.push(parent.getName());
parent = parent.getParents();
}
if (folders.length) {
// Display the full folder path
Logger.log("Folder path: " + folders.reverse().join("/"));
}
}
}