Embed a Tweet with JavaScript Programmatically

You can embed any tweet on your website easily using the embed code from the Twitter website but a downside is you do not have any control over the embedded IFRAME widget. You can neither customize the style of elements nor can you hide elements (like the Follow button) that you do not want in the embedded tweet.

As an alternative, you can use JavaScript to embed tweets programmatically and here you will be able to decide how the elements are styled and which elements are displayed or stay hidden.

To get started, paste this snippet anywhere in your HTML web page and change the tweetID. You can cards option in the createTweet() method to “visible” and then the photos and cards in the tweet would be auto-expanded.