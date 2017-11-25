List all Google Drive Files and Folders

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive
With Google Scripts you can generate a Google Drive Tree with all the files and folders (and sub-folders). You can either start with the root (main) folder or specify a folder name - this is helpful when you have tons of files in your Google Drive and retrieving the entire list can cause the script to time out.
/* Change the FOLDER NAME to generate tree for any specify folder */
function generateFolderTree() {
try {
// If you want a tree of any sub folder
//var parent = DriveApp.getFoldersByName("FOLDER_NAME").next();
// If you want to search from the top (root) folder
var parentFolder = DriveApp.getRootFolder();
getChildFolders(parentFolder);
} catch (e) {
Logger.log(e.toString());
}
}
function getChildFolders(parent) {
var childFolders = parent.getFolders();
while (childFolders.hasNext()) {
var childFolder = childFolders.next();
Logger.log("Folder Name: " + childFolder.getName());
Logger.log("Folder URL: " + childFolder.getUrl());
var files = childFolder.getFiles();
while (files.hasNext()) {
// Print list of files inside the folder
Logger.log(files.next().getName());
}
// Recursive call for any sub-folders
getChildFolders(childFolder);
}
}