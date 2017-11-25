List all Google Drive Files and Folders

With Google Scripts you can generate a Google Drive Tree with all the files and folders (and sub-folders). You can either start with the root (main) folder or specify a folder name - this is helpful when you have tons of files in your Google Drive and retrieving the entire list can cause the script to time out.

function generateFolderTree ( ) { try { var parentFolder = DriveApp . getRootFolder ( ) ; getChildFolders ( parentFolder ) ; } catch ( e ) { Logger . log ( e . toString ( ) ) ; } } function getChildFolders ( parent ) { var childFolders = parent . getFolders ( ) ; while ( childFolders . hasNext ( ) ) { var childFolder = childFolders . next ( ) ; Logger . log ( "Folder Name: " + childFolder . getName ( ) ) ; Logger . log ( "Folder URL: " + childFolder . getUrl ( ) ) ; var files = childFolder . getFiles ( ) ; while ( files . hasNext ( ) ) { Logger . log ( files . next ( ) . getName ( ) ) ; } getChildFolders ( childFolder ) ; } }