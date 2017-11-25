List all Google Drive Files and Folders

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

With Google Scripts you can generate a Google Drive Tree with all the files and folders (and sub-folders). You can either start with the root (main) folder or specify a folder name - this is helpful when you have tons of files in your Google Drive and retrieving the entire list can cause the script to time out.

/* Change the FOLDER NAME to generate tree for any specify folder */

function generateFolderTree() {

  try {

    // If you want a tree of any sub folder
    //var parent = DriveApp.getFoldersByName("FOLDER_NAME").next();

    // If you want to search from the top (root) folder
    var parentFolder = DriveApp.getRootFolder();

    getChildFolders(parentFolder);

  } catch (e) {

    Logger.log(e.toString());

  }

}

function getChildFolders(parent) {

  var childFolders = parent.getFolders();

  while (childFolders.hasNext()) {

    var childFolder = childFolders.next();

    Logger.log("Folder Name: " + childFolder.getName());
    Logger.log("Folder URL:  " + childFolder.getUrl());

    var files = childFolder.getFiles();

    while (files.hasNext()) {

      // Print list of files inside the folder
      Logger.log(files.next().getName());

    }

    // Recursive call for any sub-folders
    getChildFolders(childFolder);

  }

}
