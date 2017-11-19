Monitor Files in Google Drive with Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

The Drive Activity Report tracks changes to the files and documents in your Google Drive and send the list in an email every midnight. It also logs the changes in a Google Sheet.

It internally uses the DriveApp.search() method to find these files that have the modifiedDate property greater than the 24 hour period.

function driveActivityReport() {

  var ss = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
  var sheet = ss.getActiveSheet();

  // Get the spreadsheet time zone

  var timezone = ss.getSpreadsheetTimeZone();

  // Find files modified in the last 24 hours

  var today     = new Date();
  var oneDayAgo = new Date(today.getTime() - 1 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000);
  var startTime = oneDayAgo.toISOString();

  // The magic search expression
  var search = '(trashed = true or trashed = false) and (modifiedDate > "' + startTime + '")';
  var files  = DriveApp.searchFiles(search);

  // Loop through all the files in the search results
  while( files.hasNext() ) {

    var file = files.next();

    var fileName    = file.getName();
    var fileURL     = file.getUrl();
    var dateCreated =  Utilities.formatDate(file.getDateCreated(), timezone, "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm")

    sheet.appendRow([dateCreated, fileName, fileURL]);

  }

}
