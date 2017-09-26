Save Twitter Emails in a Google Sheet

Published in: Google Apps Script - Twitter

This Google Script will save the email addresses and usernames from Twitter’s Lead Generation Cards into a Google Sheet. You publish this Google Script as a web app, the Twitter card makes a POST HTTP request and the payload is parsed and saved in the Google Sheet.

We are using the HYPERLINK method so the Twitter user name automatically points to the profile page on the Twitter website.

function doPost(e) {

  if (typeof e !== 'undefined') {

    try {

      var params = e.parameter;

      var formula = '=hyperlink("https://twitter.com/' + params.screen_name + '", "@' + params.screen_name + '")';

      var date = Utilities.formatDate(new Date(), "GMT", "MM-dd-yyyy HH:mm:ss")

      var id = "sheetID";

      SpreadsheetApp.openById(id).appendRow([date, params.name, params.email, formula]);

      return ContentService.createTextOutput("Data added");

    } catch (e) {

      return ContentService.createTextOutput(e.toString());

    }

  }

}
