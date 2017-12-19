Generate List of all Files in a Google Drive Folder

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive
This is like running the
ls Linux command for listing all the files and their details in a particular Google Drive folder. You an even make a tree of files.
Call the listFiles method with the Drive folder name and it will create a list of all files and appends them to a spreadsheet. The direct download links are particularly handy for downloads PDFs and other non Google Docs documents.
function listFilesInFolder(folderName) {
var folder = DriveApp.getFoldersByName(folderName).next();
var contents = folder.getFiles();
var file, data, sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
sheet.clear();
sheet.appendRow(["Name", "Date", "Size", "URL", "Download", "Description", "Type"]);
for (var i = 0; i < contents.length; i++) {
file = contents[i];
if (file.getFileType() == "SPREADSHEET") {
continue;
}
data = [
file.getName(),
file.getDateCreated(),
file.getSize(),
file.getUrl(),
"https://docs.google.com/uc?export=download&confirm=no_antivirus&id=" + file.getId(),
file.getDescription(),
file.getFileType().toString()
];
sheet.appendRow(data);
}
};