Generate List of all Files in a Google Drive Folder

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-12-19
G
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

This is like running the ls Linux command for listing all the files and their details in a particular Google Drive folder. You an even make a tree of files.

Call the listFiles method with the Drive folder name and it will create a list of all files and appends them to a spreadsheet. The direct download links are particularly handy for downloads PDFs and other non Google Docs documents.

function listFilesInFolder(folderName) {

  var folder = DriveApp.getFoldersByName(folderName).next();
  var contents = folder.getFiles();

  var file, data, sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
  sheet.clear();

  sheet.appendRow(["Name", "Date", "Size", "URL", "Download", "Description", "Type"]);

  for (var i = 0; i < contents.length; i++) {

    file = contents[i];

    if (file.getFileType() == "SPREADSHEET") {
      continue;
    }

    data = [
      file.getName(),
      file.getDateCreated(),
      file.getSize(),
      file.getUrl(),
      "https://docs.google.com/uc?export=download&confirm=no_antivirus&id=" + file.getId(),
      file.getDescription(),
      file.getFileType().toString()
    ];

    sheet.appendRow(data);
  }

};
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch