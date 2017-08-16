Send Base64 Encoded Email with PHP

Published in: PHP

Base 64 is a way to representing binary data - like images - into ASCII text. You can use use Base-64 encoding to easily send binary data through HTML Mail, e-mail attachments, JSON requests and HTML forms.

The encoded data uses A-Z, a-z, 0-9 and + and /, with = as a padding character while carriage return line feed \r

characters are inserted into the output to keep the line lengths less than 76 characters. Here is the raw source of a MIME encoded HTML Mail:

To: amit@labnol.org Subject: This is a MIME encoded email From: from@labnol.org Cc: cc@labnol.org MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: multipart/alternative;boundary = "Saturday16thofAugust2014081815AM" Message-Id: <20140816081815.6ABFB2D793B0@iMac.local> Date: Sat, 16 Aug 2014 13:48:15 +0530 (IST) --Saturday16thofAugust2014081815AM Content-Type: text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1 Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64 PHA+VGhlIDxiPnF1aWNrPC9iPiA8ZW0+YnJvd248L2VtPiA8dT5mb3g8L3U+IGp1bXBlZCByaWdo dCBvdmVyIHRoZSBsYXp5IGRvZy48L3A+PGhyIC8+

You can easily send MIME encoded email messages through PHP. The base64_encode() method encodes the HTML message with base64 while chunk_split() splits the encoded messages into smaller chunks and appends “\r

” at the end.