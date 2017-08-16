Send Base64 Encoded Email with PHP

Base 64 is a way to representing binary data - like images - into ASCII text. You can use use Base-64 encoding to easily send binary data through HTML Mail, e-mail attachments, JSON requests and HTML forms.
The encoded data uses A-Z, a-z, 0-9 and + and /, with = as a padding character while carriage return line feed
\r\n characters are inserted into the output to keep the line lengths less than 76 characters. Here is the raw source of a MIME encoded HTML Mail:
To: amit@labnol.org
Subject: This is a MIME encoded email
From: from@labnol.org
Cc: cc@labnol.org
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;boundary = "Saturday16thofAugust2014081815AM"
Message-Id: <20140816081815.6ABFB2D793B0@iMac.local>
Date: Sat, 16 Aug 2014 13:48:15 +0530 (IST)
--Saturday16thofAugust2014081815AM
Content-Type: text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
PHA+VGhlIDxiPnF1aWNrPC9iPiA8ZW0+YnJvd248L2VtPiA8dT5mb3g8L3U+IGp1bXBlZCByaWdo
dCBvdmVyIHRoZSBsYXp5IGRvZy48L3A+PGhyIC8+
You can easily send MIME encoded email messages through PHP. The base64_encode() method encodes the HTML message with base64 while chunk_split() splits the encoded messages into smaller chunks and appends “\r\n” at the end.
<?php
$html = "<p>The <b>quick</b> <em>brown</em> <u>fox</u> jumped right over the lazy dog.</p><hr />";
$to = "amit@labnol.org";
$cc = "cc@labnol.org";
$bcc = "bcc@labnol.org";
$from = "from@labnol.org";
$subject = "This is a MIME encoded email";
$boundary = str_replace(" ", "", date('l jS \of F Y h i s A'));
$newline = "\r\n";
$headers = "From: $from$newline".
"Cc: $cc$newline".
"Bcc: $bcc$newline".
"MIME-Version: 1.0$newline".
"Content-Type: multipart/alternative;".
"boundary = \"$boundary\"$newline$newline".
"--$boundary$newline".
"Content-Type: text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1$newline".
"Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64$newline$newline";
$headers .= rtrim(chunk_split(base64_encode($html)));
mail($to,$subject,"",$headers);
?>