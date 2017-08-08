Iterate through Google Drive Folders and Files

The Google Script will iterate through all files and folders in your Google Drive and lists the file names and the folder names inside the console. You may to use the Folder Iterator if you have too many files in the Drive else the script will exceed the allotted execution time.

function listFolders ( folder ) { folder = folder || DriveApp . getRootFolder ( ) ; var name = folder . getName ( ) ; var files = folder . getFiles ( ) ; while ( files . hasNext ( ) ) { Logger . log ( name + " :: " + files . next ( ) . getName ( ) ) ; } var subfolders = folder . getFolders ( ) ; while ( subfolders . hasNext ( ) ) { listFolders ( subfolders . next ( ) ) ; } }