Decode Base64 Email with Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script
You can decode base64 encoded email messages in Gmail, or files in your Google Drive, using the base64Decode() method of Google Apps Script.
function base64DecodeEmail() {
// If the base6f.txt file in Drive needs to be decoded
var mime = DriveApp.getFilesByName("base64.txt").next().getBlob().getDataAsString();
// If a Gmail message with subject base64 needs to be decoded
var message = GmailApp.search("subject:base64")[0].getMessages()[0];
var mime = message.getRawContent();
// Concatenate the chunks in the source
mime = mime.replace(/\n|\r/g, "");
// Extract the base64 string using regex
var matches = mime.match(/base64[a-zA-Z0-9\+\/=]+/g);
for (var line in matches) {
var base64 = matches[line].replace(/^base64/, "");
var decoded = Utilities.base64Decode(base64);
var html = Utilities.newBlob(decoded).getDataAsString();
Logger.log(html);
}
}