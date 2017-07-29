Share Google Drive Files with Apps Script

This Google Script saves Gmail attachments to Drive and shares the saved files with users based on rules defined in the message body itself. Here’s a sample rule:

# view@example.com, v # # comment2@example.com, comment@example.com, c# # edit1@example.com, edit2@example.com, e #

In the above case, the file(s) would be shared with all these users but the sharing permissions would be different. The user view@example can only view (v) the document, the users edit@example have editing permissions while others have commenting permissions.