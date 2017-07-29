Share Google Drive Files with Apps Script

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

This Google Script saves Gmail attachments to Drive and shares the saved files with users based on rules defined in the message body itself. Here’s a sample rule:

# view@example.com, v #
# comment2@example.com, comment@example.com, c#
# edit1@example.com, edit2@example.com, e #

In the above case, the file(s) would be shared with all these users but the sharing permissions would be different. The user view@example can only view (v) the document, the users edit@example have editing permissions while others have commenting permissions.

function ShareDriveFiles() {

    var threads = GmailApp.search("subject:#share");

    for (var t in threads) {

        var messages = threads[t].getMessages();

        for (var m in messages) {

            var attachments = messages[m].getAttachments();

            if (attachments.length) {

                var body = messages[m].getPlainBody().replace(/\s*/g, "").toLowerCase();

                for (var a in attachments) {

                    var rules = body.match(/(#[^#]+,[e|v|c]#)/g);

                    if (rules) {

                        var file = DriveApp.createFile(attachments[a]);

                        for (var r in rules) {

                            var line = rules[r].substr(1, rules[r].length - 2).split(",");
                            for (var s = 0; s < line.length - 1; s++) {

                                switch (line[line.length - 1]) {
                                    case "e":
                                        file.addEditor(line[s]);
                                        break;
                                    case "v":
                                        file.addViewer(line[s]);
                                        break;
                                    case "c":
                                        file.addCommenter(line[s]);
                                        break;
                                    default:
                                        break;
                                }
                            }
                        }
                    }
                }
            }
        }
    }
}
