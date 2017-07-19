Embed Street View with the Google Maps API

The Embed Google Maps app uses the Google Maps API (v3) to generate the embed code for placing street view and satellite images in your website.

When you open the app, it centers the Google Map around your current geolocation. As you zoom or pan the map, the Street View location and Point-of-View, specifically zoom, pitch and heading, are appended to the IFRAME url.

Heading defines the rotation angle around the camera locus while pitch defines the angle variance “up” or “down” from the camera’s initial default pitch.

var map, pano, lat = 40.7045737,
    lng = -74.0089673;

function generateURL(parameters) {

    var url = "http://my.ctrlq.org/maps/#" + parameters,
        iframe = '<iframe width="600" height="400" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" src="URL"></iframe>';

    document.getElementById("embed-code").value = iframe.replace("URL", url);
    document.getElementById("link").href = url;
}

function updateSV() {

    var parameters,
        pov = pano.getPov(),
        pos = pano.getPosition();

    if (pos) {
        lat = pos.lat();
        lng = pos.lng();
    }

    parameters = "street|" + pov.zoom + "|" + pov.heading + "|" + pov.pitch + "|" + lat + "|" + lng;

    generateURL(parameters);

}

function updateMap() {

    var center = map.getCenter();
    generateURL(map.getMapTypeId() + "|" + map.getZoom() + "|" + center.lat() + "|" + center.lng());
}

function initialize() {

    var input, autocomplete,
        mapOptions = {
            zoom: 16,
            center: new google.maps.LatLng(lat, lng),
            streetViewControl: true,
            panControl: true,
            scaleControl: true,
            mapTypeId: "roadmap"
        };

    map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById('map-canvas'), mapOptions);

    input = document.getElementById('pac-input');
    map.controls[google.maps.ControlPosition.TOP_LEFT].push(input);

    google.maps.event.addListener(map, 'maptypeid_changed', updateMap);
    google.maps.event.addListener(map, 'idle', updateMap);

    pano = map.getStreetView();

    google.maps.event.addListener(pano, 'visible_changed', updateSV);
    google.maps.event.addListener(pano, 'position_changed', updateSV);
    google.maps.event.addListener(pano, 'links_changed', updateSV);
    google.maps.event.addListener(pano, 'pano_changed', updateSV);
    google.maps.event.addListener(pano, 'pov_changed', updateSV);

    autocomplete = new google.maps.places.Autocomplete(input);
    autocomplete.bindTo('bounds', map);

    google.maps.event.addListener(autocomplete, 'place_changed', function () {

        var place = autocomplete.getPlace();

        if (!place.geometry) {
            return;
        }

        if (place.geometry.viewport) {
            map.fitBounds(place.geometry.viewport);
        } else {
            map.setCenter(place.geometry.location);
            map.setZoom(17);
        }

    });

    if (navigator.geolocation) {
        navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(function (position) {
            map.setCenter(new google.maps.LatLng(position.coords.latitude,
                position.coords.longitude));
        });
    }

}

google.maps.event.addDomListener(window, 'load', initialize);
