Text with Transparent Background in CSS HTML

2017-05-05
The text would be barely visible if you color it white and place it on a background image that is predominantly white in color. You can however use CSS to add a transparent light-dark background between the text and the image and it would be perfectly visible.

<h1><span>The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog</span></h1>

<style>
h1 {
  width: 70%;
  margin: auto;
  color: #fff;
  font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;
  font-size: 48px;
  font-weight: 400;
  text-align: center;
  line-height: 80px;
}

h1 span {
  background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
  -moz-box-shadow: 0 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
  -webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
</style>
