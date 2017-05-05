Text with Transparent Background in CSS HTML

Published in: CSS
The text would be barely visible if you color it white and place it on a background image that is predominantly white in color. You can however use CSS to add a transparent light-dark background between the text and the image and it would be perfectly visible.
Also see: Font Colors for Video Captions
<h1><span>The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog</span></h1>
<style>
h1 {
width: 70%;
margin: auto;
color: #fff;
font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif;
font-size: 48px;
font-weight: 400;
text-align: center;
line-height: 80px;
}
h1 span {
background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
-moz-box-shadow: 0 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
-webkit-box-shadow: 0 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
box-shadow: 0 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
</style>