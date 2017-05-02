Black & White Image Turns Colored on Mouse Hover

Published in: CSS
You can use CSS to display a colored image as black & white on a web page and the image turned colored when someone hovers the mouse over the picture.
Here’s the HTML and CSS code.
<div class="primary">
<img src="http://placekitten.com/500/500" />
</div>
<style type="text/css">
.primary {
cursor: pointer;
}
.primary img {
filter: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'><filter id='grayscale'><feColorMatrix type='matrix' values='0.3333 0.3333 0.3333 0 0 0.3333 0.3333 0.3333 0 0 0.3333 0.3333 0.3333 0 0 0 0 0 1 0'/></filter></svg>#grayscale");
/* Firefox 10+, Firefox on Android */
-webkit-filter: grayscale(100%);
filter: grayscale(100%);
filter: gray;
/* IE 6-9 */
-moz-transition: all 0.2s ease-in;
-o-transition: all 0.2s ease-in;
-webkit-transition: all 0.2s ease-in;
transition: all 0.2s ease-in;
}
.primary:hover img {
filter: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'><filter id='grayscale'><feColorMatrix type='matrix' values='1 0 0 0 0, 0 1 0 0 0, 0 0 1 0 0, 0 0 0 1 0'/></filter></svg>#grayscale");
-webkit-filter: none;
filter: none;
}
</style>