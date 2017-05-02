Black & White Image Turns Colored on Mouse Hover

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-05-02
B
Published in: CSS

You can use CSS to display a colored image as black & white on a web page and the image turned colored when someone hovers the mouse over the picture.

Here’s the HTML and CSS code.

<div class="primary">
<img src="http://placekitten.com/500/500" />
</div>

<style type="text/css">
.primary {
cursor: pointer;
}

.primary img {
filter: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'><filter id='grayscale'><feColorMatrix type='matrix' values='0.3333 0.3333 0.3333 0 0 0.3333 0.3333 0.3333 0 0 0.3333 0.3333 0.3333 0 0 0 0 0 1 0'/></filter></svg>#grayscale");
/* Firefox 10+, Firefox on Android */
-webkit-filter: grayscale(100%);
filter: grayscale(100%);
filter: gray;
/* IE 6-9 */
-moz-transition: all 0.2s ease-in;
-o-transition: all 0.2s ease-in;
-webkit-transition: all 0.2s ease-in;
transition: all 0.2s ease-in;
}

.primary:hover img {
filter: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'><filter id='grayscale'><feColorMatrix type='matrix' values='1 0 0 0 0, 0 1 0 0 0, 0 0 1 0 0, 0 0 0 1 0'/></filter></svg>#grayscale");
-webkit-filter: none;
filter: none;
}
</style>
Published in: CSS

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch