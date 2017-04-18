Import Amazon RSS Feeds into Google Sheets

Published in: Amazon - Google Apps Script
This Google Script fetches and parse the XML feed for the Amazon Best Sellers (books) list and imports the list into the current active Google Spreadsheet.
It uses the Google Feeds API to load the Amaozn XML feed as JSON and parses the JSON results using the built-in Utilities.jsonParse method of Apps Script.
function parseAmazon() {
var url = "http://www.amazon.com/gp/rss/bestsellers/books?num=10&tag=ctrlq-20";
var ss = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
var sheet = ss.getActiveSheet();
sheet.clear();
var response = UrlFetchApp.fetch("https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/services/feed/load?v=1.0&q=" + encodeURIComponent(url));
var amazon = Utilities.jsonParse(response.getContentText());
Logger.log(amazon.responseData.feed.entries[0].publishedDate);
var headerNames = ["Book Name", "Amazon URL"];
var headRange = ss.getActiveSheet().getRange("A1:B1");
headRange.setValues([headerNames]);
headRange.setHorizontalAlignment("center");
headRange.setFontWeight("bold");
for(var i=0; i<amazon.responseData.feed.entries.length; i++) {
var entry = amazon.responseData.feed.entries[i];
headRange.offset(i+1, 0).setValue(entry.title);
headRange.offset(i+1, 1).setValue(entry.link);
}
}