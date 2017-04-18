Import Amazon RSS Feeds into Google Sheets

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-04-18
I
Published in: Amazon - Google Apps Script

This Google Script fetches and parse the XML feed for the Amazon Best Sellers (books) list and imports the list into the current active Google Spreadsheet.

It uses the Google Feeds API to load the Amaozn XML feed as JSON and parses the JSON results using the built-in Utilities.jsonParse method of Apps Script.

function parseAmazon() {

  var url = "http://www.amazon.com/gp/rss/bestsellers/books?num=10&tag=ctrlq-20";

  var ss = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
  var sheet = ss.getActiveSheet();
  sheet.clear();

  var response = UrlFetchApp.fetch("https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/services/feed/load?v=1.0&q=" + encodeURIComponent(url));
  var amazon = Utilities.jsonParse(response.getContentText());

  Logger.log(amazon.responseData.feed.entries[0].publishedDate);

  var headerNames = ["Book Name", "Amazon URL"];
  var headRange = ss.getActiveSheet().getRange("A1:B1");
  headRange.setValues([headerNames]);
  headRange.setHorizontalAlignment("center");
  headRange.setFontWeight("bold");

  for(var i=0; i<amazon.responseData.feed.entries.length; i++) {
    var entry = amazon.responseData.feed.entries[i];
    headRange.offset(i+1, 0).setValue(entry.title);
    headRange.offset(i+1, 1).setValue(entry.link);
  }
}
Published in: Amazon - Google Apps Script

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch