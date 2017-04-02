How to Add #Tags to Files in Google Drive

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

Google Drive offers folders (or collections) for organizing your files but doesn’t support labels or tags. A disadvantage with folders is that a file can only belong to a single folder while multiple #tags, as in Gmail, can be assigned to a single file.

There’s a workaround though. You can assign tags to a file in Google Drive by adding them to the description of a file. A Google forum user has written this Google Script that takes the folder name in which a file is found and assigns those names as tags to the file. It works for nested folders too.

/*
 setDescriptionToFolderNames
 Workaround to fake Tags in Google Drive.
 Writes all the folder names of a file into the file description, so that the file can be found by searching the folder names.
*/

function setDescriptionToFolderNames() {

  var file;
  var filename;
  var folders;
  var filedescription;

  var contents = DocsList.getAllFiles();
  // sort ascending. Oldest first, in case of timeout:
  contents.sort(function(a,b) {return a.getLastUpdated()-b.getLastUpdated()});

  // synchronize folder names of all files (only updates if folders have changed):
  for (var i = 0; i < contents.length; i++) {
    file = contents[i];
    try {
        filename = file.getName();
        //Logger.log("Checking: " +filename +" ("+file.getLastUpdated()+")");
        folders = file.getParents();

        // sort by folder name:
        folders.sort(function(a, b)
                     { return a.getName().localeCompare(b.getName()); }
                    );
        filedescription = "";

        for (var f = 0; f < folders.length; f++) {
          filedescription = filedescription+folders[f].getName()+" ";
        }

        if (filedescription != contents[i].getDescription())
        {
          file.setDescription(filedescription);
          Logger.log("Updated: " +filename);
        }
     } catch(e){ Logger.log("Error: " +filename+" "+e); }
   }

};
