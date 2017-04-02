How to Add #Tags to Files in Google Drive

Google Drive offers folders (or collections) for organizing your files but doesn’t support labels or tags. A disadvantage with folders is that a file can only belong to a single folder while multiple #tags, as in Gmail, can be assigned to a single file.

There’s a workaround though. You can assign tags to a file in Google Drive by adding them to the description of a file. A Google forum user has written this Google Script that takes the folder name in which a file is found and assigns those names as tags to the file. It works for nested folders too.