How to Add #Tags to Files in Google Drive

Google Drive offers folders (or collections) for organizing your files but doesn’t support labels or tags. A disadvantage with folders is that a file can only belong to a single folder while multiple #tags, as in Gmail, can be assigned to a single file.
There’s a workaround though. You can assign tags to a file in Google Drive by adding them to the description of a file. A Google forum user has written this Google Script that takes the folder name in which a file is found and assigns those names as tags to the file. It works for nested folders too.
/*
setDescriptionToFolderNames
Workaround to fake Tags in Google Drive.
Writes all the folder names of a file into the file description, so that the file can be found by searching the folder names.
*/
function setDescriptionToFolderNames() {
var file;
var filename;
var folders;
var filedescription;
var contents = DocsList.getAllFiles();
// sort ascending. Oldest first, in case of timeout:
contents.sort(function(a,b) {return a.getLastUpdated()-b.getLastUpdated()});
// synchronize folder names of all files (only updates if folders have changed):
for (var i = 0; i < contents.length; i++) {
file = contents[i];
try {
filename = file.getName();
//Logger.log("Checking: " +filename +" ("+file.getLastUpdated()+")");
folders = file.getParents();
// sort by folder name:
folders.sort(function(a, b)
{ return a.getName().localeCompare(b.getName()); }
);
filedescription = "";
for (var f = 0; f < folders.length; f++) {
filedescription = filedescription+folders[f].getName()+" ";
}
if (filedescription != contents[i].getDescription())
{
file.setDescription(filedescription);
Logger.log("Updated: " +filename);
}
} catch(e){ Logger.log("Error: " +filename+" "+e); }
}
};