Archive Old Gmail Messages Automatically

This Google Script will scan the inbox of your Gmail and archive any message that you’ve read (seen) and is older than a month. It skips messages that are either starred or marked with a particular label like toReply.

function archiveInbox ( ) { var query = 'label:inbox is:read older_than:30d -in:starred -label:toreply' ; var batchSize = 100 ; while ( GmailApp . search ( query , 0 , 1 ) . length == 1 ) { GmailApp . moveThreadsToArchive ( GmailApp . search ( query , 0 , batchSize ) ) ; } } Here's an alternate way to deal with the same issue . It checks for individual messages in a Gmail thread before moving them to the Archive . function cleanInbox ( ) { var threads = GmailApp . getInboxThreads ( ) ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < threads . length ; i ++ ) { var thread = threads [ i ] ; if ( ! thread . hasStarredMessages ( ) && ! thread . isUnread ( ) ) { GmailApp . moveThreadToArchive ( threads [ i ] ) ; } } }