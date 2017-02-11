Facebook Blue Background in CSS

Our Facebook Page just touched the magical 150k mark and, to celebrate, I created a little page in HTML & CSS that has the Facebook Like button in the absolute center while the page background is filled with a blue gradient, very similar to the color scheme used in the official Facebook logo.
Here’s the code for styling the page:
<style type="text/css">
.ac {
height: 40px;
width: 100px;
overflow: auto;
margin: auto;
position: absolute;
top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0;
position: fixed;
z-index: 9999;
}
.cc {
position: relative;
}
body {
overflow: hidden;
height: 10000px;
width: 100%;
background-color: #2b4170;
background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #3b5998, #2b4170);
background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, #3b5998, #2b4170);
background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, #3b5998, #2b4170);
border: 1px solid #2b4170;
text-shadow: 0 -1px -1px #1f2f52;
}
</style>
.. and here’s the actual HTML that puts the LIKE button in the center of the blue Facebook page.
<body>
<div class="cc">
<div class="ac">
<iframe src="//www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdigital.inspiration&width=100px&layout=button_count&action=like&show_faces=false&share=false&height=21" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:100px; height:21px;" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
</div>
</div>
</body>