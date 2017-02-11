Facebook Blue Background in CSS

Published in: CSS - Facebook

Our Facebook Page just touched the magical 150k mark and, to celebrate, I created a little page in HTML & CSS that has the Facebook Like button in the absolute center while the page background is filled with a blue gradient, very similar to the color scheme used in the official Facebook logo.

Here’s the code for styling the page:

< style type = " text/css " > .ac { height : 40px ; width : 100px ; overflow : auto ; margin : auto ; position : absolute ; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; right : 0 ; position : fixed ; z-index : 9999 ; } .cc { position : relative ; } body { overflow : hidden ; height : 10000px ; width : 100% ; background-color : #2b4170 ; background : -moz-linear-gradient ( top , #3b5998 , #2b4170 ) ; background : -ms-linear-gradient ( top , #3b5998 , #2b4170 ) ; background : -webkit-linear-gradient ( top , #3b5998 , #2b4170 ) ; border : 1px solid #2b4170 ; text-shadow : 0 -1px -1px #1f2f52 ; } </ style >

.. and here’s the actual HTML that puts the LIKE button in the center of the blue Facebook page.