Facebook Blue Background in CSS

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-02-11
F
Published in: CSS - Facebook

Our Facebook Page just touched the magical 150k mark and, to celebrate, I created a little page in HTML & CSS that has the Facebook Like button in the absolute center while the page background is filled with a blue gradient, very similar to the color scheme used in the official Facebook logo.

Facebook Like button on Blue Background

Here’s the code for styling the page:

<style type="text/css">
.ac {
 height: 40px;
 width: 100px;
 overflow: auto;
 margin: auto;
 position: absolute;
 top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0;
 position: fixed;
 z-index: 9999;
}

.cc {
 position: relative;
}

body {
 overflow: hidden;
 height: 10000px;
 width: 100%;
 background-color: #2b4170;
 background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #3b5998, #2b4170);
 background: -ms-linear-gradient(top, #3b5998, #2b4170);
 background: -webkit-linear-gradient(top, #3b5998, #2b4170);
 border: 1px solid #2b4170;
 text-shadow: 0 -1px -1px #1f2f52;
}
</style>

.. and here’s the actual HTML that puts the LIKE button in the center of the blue Facebook page.

<body>
  <div class="cc">
  <div class="ac">
    <iframe src="//www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdigital.inspiration&amp;width=100px&amp;layout=button_count&amp;action=like&amp;show_faces=false&amp;share=false&amp;height=21" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:100px; height:21px;" allowTransparency="true"></iframe>
  </div>
 </div>
</body>
Published in: CSS - Facebook

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch