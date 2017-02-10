Turn an Entire DIV into a Clickable Link

If you have been to a Pinterest like site that uses the grid masonry style layout, you may have noticed that one can hover over any region inside the box and its clickable.
A typical DIV is written using the following markup
<div class="box">
<h2>Box Title</h2>
<p>The Quick Brown Fox Jumped Over The Lazy Dog</p>
<p><a class="divLink" href="https://www.labnol.org/">Webpage URL</a></p>
</div>
There’s a outer DIV and it has elements like the title, description and a link. The requirement is that when someone hovers their mouse over the DIV, it should point to the hyperlink that’s contained inside the DIV.
This can be done in two ways - using CSS or using jQuery.
The CSS approach - Make the Whole DIV clickable
<style type="text/css">
div.box {
position: relative;
width: 200px;
height: 200px;
background: #eee;
color: #000;
padding: 20px;
}
div.box:hover {
cursor: hand;
cursor: pointer;
opacity: .9;
}
a.divLink {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
text-decoration: none;
/* Makes sure the link doesn't get underlined */
z-index: 10;
/* raises anchor tag above everything else in div */
background-color: white;
/*workaround to make clickable in IE */
opacity: 0;
/*workaround to make clickable in IE */
filter: alpha(opacity=0);
/*workaround to make clickable in IE */
}
Here we assign an absolute position to the inner
<a> tag such that it occupies the entire DIV and we also set the z-index property to 10 to position the link above all the other elements in the DIV. This is the easiest approach and the semantic structure is maintained.
$(document).ready(function () {
// Open in new window
$(".box1").click(function () {
window.open($(this).find("a:first").attr("href"));
return false;
});
// Or use this to Open link in same window (similar to target=_blank)
$(".box1").click(function(){
window.location = $(this).find("a:first").attr("href");
return false;
});
// Show URL on Mouse Hover
$(".box1").hover(function () {
window.status = $(this).find("a:first").attr("href");
}, function () {
window.status = "";
});
});