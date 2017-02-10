Turn an Entire DIV into a Clickable Link

If you have been to a Pinterest like site that uses the grid masonry style layout, you may have noticed that one can hover over any region inside the box and its clickable.

A typical DIV is written using the following markup

<div class="box">
    <h2>Box Title</h2>
    <p>The Quick Brown Fox Jumped Over The Lazy Dog</p>
    <p><a class="divLink" href="https://www.labnol.org/">Webpage URL</a></p>
</div>

There’s a outer DIV and it has elements like the title, description and a link. The requirement is that when someone hovers their mouse over the DIV, it should point to the hyperlink that’s contained inside the DIV.

This can be done in two ways - using CSS or using jQuery.

The CSS approach - Make the Whole DIV clickable

<style type="text/css">
div.box {
   position: relative;
   width: 200px;
   height: 200px;
   background: #eee;
   color: #000;
   padding: 20px;
}

div.box:hover {
   cursor: hand;
   cursor: pointer;
   opacity: .9;
}

a.divLink {
   position: absolute;
   width: 100%;
   height: 100%;
   top: 0;
   left: 0;
   text-decoration: none;
   /* Makes sure the link doesn't get underlined */
   z-index: 10;
   /* raises anchor tag above everything else in div */
   background-color: white;
   /*workaround to make clickable in IE */
   opacity: 0;
   /*workaround to make clickable in IE */
   filter: alpha(opacity=0);
   /*workaround to make clickable in IE */
}

Here we assign an absolute position to the inner <a> tag such that it occupies the entire DIV and we also set the z-index property to 10 to position the link above all the other elements in the DIV. This is the easiest approach and the semantic structure is maintained.

$(document).ready(function () {

    // Open in new window
    $(".box1").click(function () {
        window.open($(this).find("a:first").attr("href"));
        return false;
    });

    // Or use this to Open link in same window (similar to target=_blank)
    $(".box1").click(function(){
        window.location = $(this).find("a:first").attr("href");
        return false;
    });

    // Show URL on Mouse Hover
    $(".box1").hover(function () {
        window.status = $(this).find("a:first").attr("href");
    }, function () {
        window.status = "";
    });

});
