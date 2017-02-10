Turn an Entire DIV into a Clickable Link

Published in: CSS - JavaScript

If you have been to a Pinterest like site that uses the grid masonry style layout, you may have noticed that one can hover over any region inside the box and its clickable.

A typical DIV is written using the following markup

< div class = " box " > < h2 > Box Title </ h2 > < p > The Quick Brown Fox Jumped Over The Lazy Dog </ p > < p > < a class = " divLink " href = " https://www.labnol.org/ " > Webpage URL </ a > </ p > </ div >

There’s a outer DIV and it has elements like the title, description and a link. The requirement is that when someone hovers their mouse over the DIV, it should point to the hyperlink that’s contained inside the DIV.

This can be done in two ways - using CSS or using jQuery.

The CSS approach - Make the Whole DIV clickable

< style type = " text/css " > div.box { position: relative; width: 200px; height: 200px; background: #eee; color: #000; padding: 20px; } div.box:hover { cursor: hand; cursor: pointer; opacity: .9; } a.divLink { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; top: 0; left: 0; text-decoration: none; /* Makes sure the link doesn't get underlined */ z-index: 10; /* raises anchor tag above everything else in div */ background-color: white; /*workaround to make clickable in IE */ opacity: 0; /*workaround to make clickable in IE */ filter: alpha(opacity=0); /*workaround to make clickable in IE */ }

Here we assign an absolute position to the inner <a> tag such that it occupies the entire DIV and we also set the z-index property to 10 to position the link above all the other elements in the DIV. This is the easiest approach and the semantic structure is maintained.