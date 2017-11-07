Apple Product Tracker with Google Scripts

The new Apple Tracker tool helps you find Apple Stores near your zip code that are more likely to have stock of the new iPhone and iPad units. The tools is written in Google Apps Script and internally fetches the data from Apple’s website and parses the JSON response to check the stock in various Apple Stores.

http://store.apple.com/us/retail/availabilitySearch?parts.0=<PART#>&zip=<ZIP>

All products sold in Apple stores have a unique Part # - like ME313LL/A for iPhone 5S 64 GB Gold AT&T or MF118LL/A for iPad Mini Retina 128 GB Gray Sprint Wifi + Cellular - and the Apple tracker sends an HTTP request to the store.apple.com URL to check availability of that product in Apple Stores near a specific zip code.

Here’s the Google Script that check the iPhone and iPad stock at various Apple Stores automatically.