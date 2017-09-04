RSS Feed for Podcasts - WordPress Template

Published in: RSS - WordPress

You can use your WordPress blog to publish podcasts on iTunes. Most podcasters use FeedBurner to add iTunes specific author information to podcast XML feed but if you prefer to skip FeedBurner, use these feed template.

Create a new page in your WordPress dashboard and give it a custom slug (say podcast). Now create a page-podcast.php file in your WordPress themes folder and copy-paste the following code. Remember to replace information in the highlighted lines.

The permalink of that WordPress Page will become the URL of your Podcast feed which you can now publish to the iTunes Podcasting directory.