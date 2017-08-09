Google Drive Hosting with Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-08-09
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

The tutorial on hosting websites with Google Drive makes use of the HTMLService of Google Apps Script. The user uploads a zip file, the file is extracted using the Utilities.unzip method (make the sure the MIME type is set to application/zip) and saved in a folder.

The setSharing method is then used for making the Google Drive folder public and the ID of the folder is passed to the user. Here’s the full code:

/* Written by Amit Agarwal on August 9, 2013 */

function doGet() {
  var output = HtmlService.createHtmlOutputFromFile('labnol');
  output.setTitle('Publish Website on Google Drive');
  return output;
}

function uploadWebsite(form) {

  try {

    var zip, files, name, folder, file, host, found=false;

    zip    = form.zipFile.setContentType("application/zip");
    files  = Utilities.unzip(zip);

    // Unique folder name based on the current date and time
    name   = Utilities.formatDate(new Date(), "GMT", "ddMMyyyyHHmmss");
    folder = DriveApp.createFolder("Website #" + name);

    for (var i=0; i<files.length; i++) {
      file = folder.createFile(files[i]);
      if (file.getName() === "index.html") {
        found = true;
      }
    }

    if (found) {
      // Set the sharing permissions of the Drive folder as Public
      folder.setSharing(DriveApp.Access.ANYONE, DriveApp.Permission.VIEW);
      var site = "https://googledrive.com/host/" + folder.getId() + "/";
      return 'Your <a href="' + site + '" target="_blank">website</a> is now live on Google Drive. The URL is: ' + site;
    } else {
      // if the index.html file is not available, don't publish the website
      DriveApp.removeFolder(folder);
    }

    return "Sorry, we couldn't find an index.html in your zip file. Please try again.";

  } catch (e) {
    return e.toString();
  }

}
