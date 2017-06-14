Google Script for Extracting Email Addresses from Gmail

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script
This Google Apps Script will sift through your Gmail account and extract email addresses of senders which are then saved in a Google Sheet. Useful for email marketing and mail merge.
// Written by Amit Agarwal on 06/13/2013
function extractEmailAddresses() {
var ss = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
var sheet = ss.getSheets()[0];
var monitor = sheet.getRange("A2").getValue();
var processed = sheet.getRange("B2").getValue();
var label = GmailApp.getUserLabelByName(processed);
var search = "in:" + monitor + " -in:" + processed;
// Process 50 Gmail threads in a batch to prevent script execution errors
var threads = GmailApp.search(search, 0, 50);
var row, messages, from, email;
try {
for (var x=0; x<threads.length; x++) {
// Use Regular Expression to extract valid email address
from = threads[x].getMessages()[0].getFrom();
from = from.match(/\S+@\S+\.\S+/g);
if ( from.length ) {
email = from[0];
email = email.replace(">", "");
email = email.replace("<", "");
row = sheet.getLastRow() + 1;
// If an email address if found, add it to the sheet
sheet.getRange(row,1).setValue(email);
}
threads[x].addLabel(label);
}
}
catch (e) {
Logger.log(e.toString());
Utilities.sleep(5000);
}
// All messages in the label have been processed?
if ( threads.length === 0 ) {
GmailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser().getEmail(), "Extraction Done",
"Download the sheet from " + ss.getUrl());
}
}
// Remove Duplicate Email addresses
function cleanList() {
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
var data = sheet.getRange(4, 1, sheet.getLastRow()).getValues();
var newData = new Array();
for(i in data){
var row = data[i];
var duplicate = false;
for(j in newData){
if(row[0] == newData[j][0]){
duplicate = true;
}
}
if(!duplicate){
newData.push(row);
}
}
// Put the unique email addresses in the Google sheet
sheet.getRange(4, 2, newData.length, newData[0].length).setValues(newData);
}