Google Script for Extracting Email Addresses from Gmail

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-06-14
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

This Google Apps Script will sift through your Gmail account and extract email addresses of senders which are then saved in a Google Sheet. Useful for email marketing and mail merge.

//   Written by Amit Agarwal on 06/13/2013
function extractEmailAddresses() {

  var ss = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
  var sheet = ss.getSheets()[0];

  var monitor = sheet.getRange("A2").getValue();
  var processed = sheet.getRange("B2").getValue();

  var label = GmailApp.getUserLabelByName(processed);
  var search = "in:" + monitor + " -in:" + processed;

  // Process 50 Gmail threads in a batch to prevent script execution errors
  var threads = GmailApp.search(search, 0, 50);

  var row, messages, from, email;

  try {

    for (var x=0; x<threads.length; x++) {

      // Use Regular Expression to extract valid email address
      from = threads[x].getMessages()[0].getFrom();
      from = from.match(/\S+@\S+\.\S+/g);

      if ( from.length ) {

        email = from[0];
        email = email.replace(">", "");
        email = email.replace("<", "");

        row   = sheet.getLastRow() + 1;
        // If an email address if found, add it to the sheet
        sheet.getRange(row,1).setValue(email);
      }

      threads[x].addLabel(label);

    }

  }

  catch (e) {
    Logger.log(e.toString());
    Utilities.sleep(5000);
  }

  // All messages in the label have been processed?
  if ( threads.length === 0 ) {
    GmailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser().getEmail(), "Extraction Done",
                       "Download the sheet from " + ss.getUrl());
  }
}


// Remove Duplicate Email addresses
function cleanList() {
  var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
  var data = sheet.getRange(4, 1, sheet.getLastRow()).getValues();
  var newData = new Array();
  for(i in data){
    var row = data[i];
    var duplicate = false;
    for(j in newData){
      if(row[0] == newData[j][0]){
        duplicate = true;
      }
    }
    if(!duplicate){
      newData.push(row);
    }
  }

  // Put the unique email addresses in the Google sheet
  sheet.getRange(4, 2, newData.length, newData[0].length).setValues(newData);
}
