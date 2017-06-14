Google Script for Extracting Email Addresses from Gmail

This Google Apps Script will sift through your Gmail account and extract email addresses of senders which are then saved in a Google Sheet. Useful for email marketing and mail merge.

function extractEmailAddresses ( ) { var ss = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSpreadsheet ( ) ; var sheet = ss . getSheets ( ) [ 0 ] ; var monitor = sheet . getRange ( "A2" ) . getValue ( ) ; var processed = sheet . getRange ( "B2" ) . getValue ( ) ; var label = GmailApp . getUserLabelByName ( processed ) ; var search = "in:" + monitor + " -in:" + processed ; var threads = GmailApp . search ( search , 0 , 50 ) ; var row , messages , from , email ; try { for ( var x = 0 ; x < threads . length ; x ++ ) { from = threads [ x ] . getMessages ( ) [ 0 ] . getFrom ( ) ; from = from . match ( /\S+@\S+\.\S+/g ) ; if ( from . length ) { email = from [ 0 ] ; email = email . replace ( ">" , "" ) ; email = email . replace ( "<" , "" ) ; row = sheet . getLastRow ( ) + 1 ; sheet . getRange ( row , 1 ) . setValue ( email ) ; } threads [ x ] . addLabel ( label ) ; } } catch ( e ) { Logger . log ( e . toString ( ) ) ; Utilities . sleep ( 5000 ) ; } if ( threads . length === 0 ) { GmailApp . sendEmail ( Session . getActiveUser ( ) . getEmail ( ) , "Extraction Done" , "Download the sheet from " + ss . getUrl ( ) ) ; } } function cleanList ( ) { var sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSheet ( ) ; var data = sheet . getRange ( 4 , 1 , sheet . getLastRow ( ) ) . getValues ( ) ; var newData = new Array ( ) ; for ( i in data ) { var row = data [ i ] ; var duplicate = false ; for ( j in newData ) { if ( row [ 0 ] == newData [ j ] [ 0 ] ) { duplicate = true ; } } if ( ! duplicate ) { newData . push ( row ) ; } } sheet . getRange ( 4 , 2 , newData . length , newData [ 0 ] . length ) . setValues ( newData ) ; }