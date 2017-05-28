Gmail OCR with Google Apps Script

The script will save Gmail attachments to Google Drive and because Drive supports OCR for images, you can then search for text inside these images.

function Authorize ( ) { StartProgram ( ) ; } function StartProgram ( ) { var DRIVE_FOLDER = "Gmail Images" ; var GMAIL_LABEL = "Processed" ; createGmailLabel ( GMAIL_LABEL ) ; createDriveFolder ( DRIVE_FOLDER ) ; createTrigger ( ) ; } function createTrigger ( ) { var triggers = ScriptApp . getScriptTriggers ( ) ; for ( var i in triggers ) { ScriptApp . deleteTrigger ( triggers [ i ] ) ; } ScriptApp . newTrigger ( 'saveGmailAttachments' ) . timeBased ( ) . everyMinutes ( 1 ) . create ( ) ; } function createGmailLabel ( name ) { if ( ! GmailApp . getUserLabelByName ( name ) ) { GmailApp . createLabel ( name ) ; } ScriptProperties . setProperty ( "LABEL" , name ) ; } function createDriveFolder ( name ) { var folders = DriveApp . getFolders ( ) ; var folder , found = false ; while ( folders . hasNext ( ) ) { folder = folders . next ( ) ; if ( folder . getName ( ) === name ) { found = true ; break ; } } if ( ! found ) { DriveApp . createFolder ( name ) ; } ScriptProperties . setProperty ( "FOLDER_ID" , folder . getId ( ) ) ; } function saveGmailAttachments ( ) { var label_name = ScriptProperties . getProperty ( "LABEL" ) ; var label = GmailApp . getUserLabelByName ( label_name ) ; var folderID = DriveApp . getFolderById ( ScriptProperties . getProperty ( "FOLDER_ID" ) ) ; var threads = GmailApp . search ( "in:all -in:spam -in:trash -in:" + label_name + " has:attachment filename:jpg OR filename:png OR filename:gif" , 0 , 10 ) ; try { for ( var x = 0 ; x < threads . length ; x ++ ) { var messages = threads [ x ] . getMessages ( ) ; for ( var y = 0 ; y < messages . length ; y ++ ) { var attachments = messages [ y ] . getAttachments ( ) ; for ( var z = 0 ; z < attachments . length ; z ++ ) { var file = attachments [ z ] ; if ( file . getContentType ( ) . match ( /image/gi ) ) { folderID . createFile ( file ) ; } } } threads [ x ] . addLabel ( label ) ; } } catch ( e ) { Logger . log ( e . toString ( ) ) ; } }