Embed YouTube Videos with JavaScript

Published in: JavaScript - YouTube
This explains how you can embed YouTube videos using the Google+ approach - only the video thumbnail is loaded along with the page and the actual player loads when the user hits the play button.
<!-- You can embed multiple Youtube videos on a page -->
<div class="youtube" id="LcIytqkbdlo" style="width:560px; height: 315px;">
</div>
<div class="youtube" id="_Jmisv1Spck" style="width:560px; height: 315px;">
</div>
<!-- Include the JavaScript only once -->
<script>
// Find all the YouTube video embedded on a page
var videos = document.getElementsByClassName("youtube");
for (var i=0; i<videos.length; i++) {
var youtube = videos[i];
// Based on the YouTube ID, we can easily find the thumbnail image
var img = document.createElement("img");
img.setAttribute("src", "http://i.ytimg.com/vi/"
+ youtube.id + "/hqdefault.jpg");
img.setAttribute("class", "thumb");
// Overlay the Play icon to make it look like a video player
var circle = document.createElement("div");
circle.setAttribute("class","circle");
youtube.appendChild(img);
youtube.appendChild(circle);
// Attach an onclick event to the YouTube Thumbnail
youtube.onclick = function() {
// Create an iFrame with autoplay set to true
var iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
iframe.setAttribute("src",
"https://www.youtube.com/embed/" + this.id
+ "?autoplay=1&autohide=1&border=0&wmode=opaque&enablejsapi=1");
// The height and width of the iFrame should be the same as parent
iframe.style.width = this.style.width;
iframe.style.height = this.style.height;
// Replace the YouTube thumbnail with YouTube HTML5 Player
this.parentNode.replaceChild(iframe, this);
};
}
</script>