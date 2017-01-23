Email Newsletters with Google Apps Script

This Google Script sends a daily newsletter containing a summary of your Starred e-mails in Gmail. You can extend it to attach other information like RSS feeds, summary reports, etc.

var LABEL = "STARRED" ; var TOTAL = 10 ; function Install ( ) { ScriptApp . newTrigger ( "readStarredMessages" ) . timeBased ( ) . everyDays ( 1 ) . create ( ) ; } function readStarredMessages ( ) { var thread , subject , link , body , from , date , html , emails , color , index = [ ] , i ; var mySheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSpreadsheet ( ) ; emails = GmailApp . search ( "label:" + LABEL ) ; var count = emails . length ; if ( count == 0 ) return ; if ( count > TOTAL ) index = getIndex ( TOTAL , 0 , count ) ; else { for ( i = 0 ; i < count ; i ++ ) index . push ( i ) ; } for ( i = 0 ; i < TOTAL ; i ++ ) { var n = index [ i ] ; if ( emails [ n ] ) { thread = emails [ n ] . getMessages ( ) [ 0 ] ; subject = thread . getSubject ( ) ; body = processHTML ( thread . getBody ( ) , 250 ) ; link = thread . getId ( ) ; from = thread . getFrom ( ) ; date = Utilities . formatDate ( thread . getDate ( ) , Session . getTimeZone ( ) , "MMM dd, yyyy" ) ; if ( i % 2 == 0 ) color = "#f0f0f0" ; else color = "#f9f9f9" ; html += "<p>On " + date + ", <i>" + from + "</i> wrote: " ; html += "<strong>" + subject + "</strong><br /><br />" ; html += body + " <a href='https://mail.google.com/mail/#all/" ; html += link + "'>Click to read »</a></p>" ; } } html += "<p><a href='" + SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSpreadsheet ( ) . getUrl ( ) ; html += "'>click here</a> and choose Gmail > unsubscribe.</p> " ; GmailApp . sendEmail ( Session . getActiveUser ( ) , emails . length + " pending messages in Gmail" , "" , { htmlBody : html } ) ; } function getIndex ( count , min , max ) { var results = [ ] , index ; while ( count > 0 ) { randNumber = Math . round ( min + Math . random ( ) * ( max - min ) ) ; if ( results . indexOf ( randNumber ) == - 1 ) { results . push ( randNumber ) ; count -- ; } } return results ; } function processHTML ( html , count ) { html = html . replace ( /<(?:.|

)*?>/gm , '' ) ; html = html . replace ( /^\s+|\s+$/g , '' ) ; return html . substring ( 0 , count ) ; }