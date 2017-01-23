Email Newsletters with Google Apps Script

Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

This Google Script sends a daily newsletter containing a summary of your Starred e-mails in Gmail. You can extend it to attach other information like RSS feeds, summary reports, etc.

var LABEL = "STARRED";
var TOTAL = 10;

function Install() {
    ScriptApp.newTrigger("readStarredMessages").timeBased().everyDays(1).create();
}

function readStarredMessages() {

    var thread, subject, link, body, from,
        date, html, emails, color, index = [],
        i;

    var mySheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();

    emails = GmailApp.search("label:" + LABEL);
    var count = emails.length;

    if (count == 0)
        return;

    if (count > TOTAL)
        index = getIndex(TOTAL, 0, count);
    else {
        for (i = 0; i < count; i++)
            index.push(i);
    }

    for (i = 0; i < TOTAL; i++) {

        var n = index[i];

        if (emails[n]) {

            thread = emails[n].getMessages()[0];

            subject = thread.getSubject();
            body = processHTML(thread.getBody(), 250);
            link = thread.getId(); // can also use GetPermalink()
            from = thread.getFrom();
            date = Utilities.formatDate(thread.getDate(),
                Session.getTimeZone(), "MMM dd, yyyy");

            if (i % 2 == 0) color = "#f0f0f0";
            else color = "#f9f9f9";

            html += "<p>On " + date + ", <i>" + from + "</i> wrote: ";
            html += "<strong>" + subject + "</strong><br /><br />";
            html += body + " <a href='https://mail.google.com/mail/#all/";
            html += link + "'>Click to read &raquo;</a></p>";
        }
    }

    html += "<p><a href='" + SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet().getUrl();
    html += "'>click here</a> and choose Gmail &gt; unsubscribe.</p> ";

    GmailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(),
        emails.length + " pending messages in Gmail", "", {
            htmlBody: html
        });
}

// Pick random messages from the Gmail label

function getIndex(count, min, max) {
    var results = [],
        index;
    while (count > 0) {
        randNumber = Math.round(min + Math.random() * (max - min));
        if (results.indexOf(randNumber) == -1) {
            results.push(randNumber);
            count--;
        }
    }
    return results;
}

// Remove HTML tags from the Gmail messages

function processHTML(html, count) {
    html = html.replace(/<(?:.|\n)*?>/gm, '');
    html = html.replace(/^\s+|\s+$/g, '');
    return html.substring(0, count);
}
