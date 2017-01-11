Change Folder Permissions in Google Drive with Apps Script

This Google Apps Script will change the access permissions of the specified Google Drive folder from Public to Private at a custom date and time. When you initialize the script, it creates a time-based trigger that is responsible for change the shared permissions.
Google Scripts has a simple file.removeViewer(user) method to remove one or more users from a shared File but it doesn’t seem to work when the file /folder is shared with Public. Thus the workaround, as used in this script, is to create a copy of the shared folder and delete the original one thus expiring the shared links.
// Enter the full URL of the public Google Docs folder
var FOLDER_URL = "https://docs.google.com/folder/d/1234567890/edit";
// Enter the expiry date in YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM format (local time zone)
var EXPIRY_TIME = "2013-02-15 18:30";
function getFolderID() {
var search = /docs\.google\.com\/folder\/d\/(.*)\//g;
var results = search.exec(FOLDER_URL);
var id = "0";
if (search.lastIndex)
id = results[1];
return id;
}
function Start() {
var ID = getFolderID();
if (ID == "0") {
MailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(), "Error",
"Check the URL of the shared Google Docs folder : " + FOLDER_URL);
return;
}
var time = EXPIRY_TIME;
var expireAt = new Date(time.substr(0, 4),
time.substr(5, 2) - 1,
time.substr(8, 2),
time.substr(11, 2),
time.substr(14, 2));
if (!isNaN(expireAt.getTime()))
ScriptApp.newTrigger("autoExpire").timeBased().at(expireAt).create();
else
MailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(), "Error",
"The auto-expiry date isn't in proper format. Please use YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM");
}
function autoExpire() {
try {
var folder = DocsList.getFolderById(Initialize());
if (folder) {
var name = folder.getName();
var copy = DocsList.createFolder(name + " (Private)");
var files = folder.getFiles();
for (var i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
files[i].removeFromFolder(folder);
files[i].addToFolder(copy);
}
folder.setTrashed(true);
copy.rename(name);
MailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(), "Success",
"Your shared files are no longer public and the new (private) URL is :" + copy.getUrl());
}
} catch (e) {
MailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(), "Error",
"Could not set the expiry date for your file. " + e.toString());
}
}