Change Folder Permissions in Google Drive with Apps Script

Published on 2017-01-11
Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive

This Google Apps Script will change the access permissions of the specified Google Drive folder from Public to Private at a custom date and time. When you initialize the script, it creates a time-based trigger that is responsible for change the shared permissions.

Google Scripts has a simple file.removeViewer(user) method to remove one or more users from a shared File but it doesn’t seem to work when the file /folder is shared with Public. Thus the workaround, as used in this script, is to create a copy of the shared folder and delete the original one thus expiring the shared links.


// Enter the full URL of the public Google Docs folder
var FOLDER_URL = "https://docs.google.com/folder/d/1234567890/edit";

// Enter the expiry date in YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM format (local time zone)
var EXPIRY_TIME = "2013-02-15 18:30";

function getFolderID() {

    var search = /docs\.google\.com\/folder\/d\/(.*)\//g;
    var results = search.exec(FOLDER_URL);

    var id = "0";

    if (search.lastIndex)
        id = results[1];

    return id;
}

function Start() {

    var ID = getFolderID();

    if (ID == "0") {
        MailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(), "Error",
            "Check the URL of the shared Google Docs folder : " + FOLDER_URL);
        return;
    }

    var time = EXPIRY_TIME;

    var expireAt = new Date(time.substr(0, 4),
        time.substr(5, 2) - 1,
        time.substr(8, 2),
        time.substr(11, 2),
        time.substr(14, 2));

    if (!isNaN(expireAt.getTime()))
        ScriptApp.newTrigger("autoExpire").timeBased().at(expireAt).create();
    else
        MailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(), "Error",
            "The auto-expiry date isn't in proper format. Please use YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM");

}

function autoExpire() {

    try {

        var folder = DocsList.getFolderById(Initialize());

        if (folder) {

            var name = folder.getName();
            var copy = DocsList.createFolder(name + " (Private)");

            var files = folder.getFiles();

            for (var i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
                files[i].removeFromFolder(folder);
                files[i].addToFolder(copy);
            }

            folder.setTrashed(true);
            copy.rename(name);

            MailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(), "Success",
                "Your shared files are no longer public and the new (private) URL is :" + copy.getUrl());
        }
    } catch (e) {
        MailApp.sendEmail(Session.getActiveUser(), "Error",
            "Could not set the expiry date for your file. " + e.toString());
    }
}
