CSS Image Captions with Gradients and Transparent Backgrounds

You can add a semi-transparent white on black caption to your images using simple CSS. The opacity of the caption background can be changed by modifying the alpha parameter in background-color’s rgba attribute.

< style > .image { width : 600px ; } .image .black { position : relative ; left : 0 ; bottom : 60px ; width : 100% ; padding : 10px 20px ; height : 40px ; background-color : rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.6 ) ; filter : progid : DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient ( startcolorstr=#7F000000 , endcolorstr=#7F000000 ) 9 ; } .image .black a { color : white ; font-size : 18px ; text-decoration : none ; outline : none ; font-family : georgia ; } .image .black .follow { margin-top : 5px ; position : absolute ; right : 10px ; top : 30px ; font-size : 12px ; font-family : verdana ; } </ style > < div class = " image " > < img src = " img.png " > < div class = " black " > < a href = " # " > Image Caption </ a > < a href = " # " class = " follow " > Image Credit → </ a > </ div > </ div >

Instead of transparent backgrounds, you can even have fading gradients that transition from black to white much like the lower thirds in videos. Add this snippet to the CSS.