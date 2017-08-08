Simple PHP Templates with Placeholders in Curly Braces

Published in: PHP
This is a simple PHP based template where the variable fields in the template are enclosed in double parenthesis and the actual values are passed in a single array. The entire substitution happens in one step using preg_replace.
If your template string is long, you can either put that in a separate PHP file (and use the include function) or simply use multi-line strings with the Heredoc syntax (delimited by <<<).
<?php
$template = "I am {{name}}, and I work for {{company}}. I am {{age}}.";
# Your template tags + replacements
$replacements = array(
'name' => 'Jeffrey',
'company' => 'Envato',
'age' => 27
);
function bind_to_template($replacements, $template) {
return preg_replace_callback('/{{(.+?)}}/',
function($matches) use ($replacements) {
return $replacements[$matches[1]];
}, $template);
}
// I am Jeffrey, and I work for Envato. I am 27.
echo bind_to_template($replacements, $template);