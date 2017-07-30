Google Handwriting IME API Request

Published in: JavaScript

When you write on the Google homepage using handwriting mode, the drawn path is sent as a POST request to Google Input Tools IME API as an array of X,Y points. Following is a sample payload request sent to the Google IME API.

"method": "POST", "url": "https://www.google.com/inputtools/request?ime=handwriting", "postData": { "text": "{ "device":"Chrome/19.0.1084.46 Safari/536.5", "options":"enable_pre_space", "requests":[{"writing_guide":{ "writing_area_width":1920, "writing_area_height":617}, "ink":[[[582,582,582,581,581,580], [273,274,275,275,276,276], [0,529,537,554,569,1009]]], "language":"en"}]}"}

And here’s a snippet of deobfuscated JavaScript code that traces and sends your handwriting to Google IME API.