Google Handwriting IME API Request

Published in: JavaScript
When you write on the Google homepage using handwriting mode, the drawn path is sent as a POST request to Google Input Tools IME API as an array of X,Y points. Following is a sample payload request sent to the Google IME API.
"method": "POST",
"url": "https://www.google.com/inputtools/request?ime=handwriting",
"postData": { "text": "{
"device":"Chrome/19.0.1084.46 Safari/536.5",
"options":"enable_pre_space",
"requests":[{"writing_guide":{
"writing_area_width":1920,
"writing_area_height":617},
"ink":[[[582,582,582,581,581,580],
[273,274,275,275,276,276],
[0,529,537,554,569,1009]]],
"language":"en"}]}"}
And here’s a snippet of deobfuscated JavaScript code that traces and sends your handwriting to Google IME API.
_.Qx = function () {
if (!(0, _.Dx)()) {
var a = (0, _.rx)(_.Mx, _.Cx.slice(0)),
b = {
writing_guide: {
writing_area_width: _.yx.width,
writing_area_height: _.yx.height
},
ink: (0, _.tc)(_.Cx, function (a) {
return [(0, _.tc)(a, function (a) {
return a.x
}), (0, _.tc)(a, function (a) {
return a.y
}), (0, _.tc)(a, function (a) {
return a.t
})]
})
}, c = (0, _.Rx)();
c && 0 < c.length && (b.pre_context = c);
c = window.google.kHL || "en";
c = c.replace("-", "_");
b.language = c;
var b = window.JSON.stringify({
device: window.navigator.userAgent,
options: "enable_pre_space",
requests: [b]
}),
d = new _.jx;
_.kx.push(d);
c && (0, _.cn)(d, "complete", c);
(0, _.cn)(d, "ready", (0, _.Ya)(_.yda, d));
d.lK = window.Math.max(0, 6E3);
d.send("/inputtools/request?ime=handwriting&app=gws&cs=1",
"POST", b, { "Content-Type": "application/json" })
}
_.Ux.clearRect(0, 0, _.yx.width, _.yx.height);
_.Bx = _.o;
_.Cx = [];
(0, _.Vx)()
};
_.Gx = function (a) {
var b = (new window.Date).getTime() - _.Jx;
if (!a.touches) {
var c = a.pageX - window.pageXOffset,
a = a.pageY - window.pageYOffset;
return {
x: c,
y: a,
t: b
}
}
c = a.touches[0].pageX - window.pageXOffset;
a = a.touches[0].pageY - window.pageYOffset;
return {
x: c,
y: a,
t: b
}
};
_.zx = function () {
_.Ux.clearRect(0, 0, _.yx.width, _.yx.height);
_.Ux.save();
_.Ux.lineWidth = 6;
_.Ux.fillStyle = "#4d90fe";
_.Ux.strokeStyle = "#4d90fe";
_.Ux.lineCap = "round";
_.Ux.lineJoin = "round";
_.Ux.shadowColor = "rgba(0,0,0,0.3)";
_.Ux.shadowBlur = 3;
_.Ux.shadowOffsetY = 2;
for (var a = 0; a < _.Cx.length; a++)(0, _.Wx)(_.Ux, _.Cx[a]);
_.Ux.restore()
};