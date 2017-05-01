Remote Printing with Dropbox - Visual Basic Script

With the help of Dropbox, you can easily print files from mobile phones. This is the VBS code that makes it happen - it watches your Print Queue folder in Dropbox and sends it to the default printer as soon as it discovers a new file in that watched folder.
'Remote Printing through Dropbox
'Written by Amit Agarwal http://www.labnol.org/
Option Explicit
On Error Resume Next
Const WAIT_TIME = 5000 '5 seconds
Const PRINT_TIME = 5000 '5 seconds
Dim WshShell, fso, configFile, objReadFile, str64, strPath, ApplicationData
Dim dbWatchDir, attFolder, objShell, objFolder, colItems, objItem, dbLogDir, logFolder, doneFolder
Set WshShell = CreateObject("Wscript.Shell")
Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject")
ApplicationData = WshShell.ExpandEnvironmentStrings("%APPDATA%")
'Find the Dropbox Folder Location
configFile = ApplicationData & "\\Dropbox\\host.db"
If fso.FileExists( configFile ) Then
Set objReadFile = fso.OpenTextFile( configFile, 1)
Do Until objReadFile.AtEndOfStream
str64 = objReadFile.ReadLine
Loop
strPath = Base64Decode(str64)
'WScript.Echo "Your Dropbox folder is located at " & strPath
Else
WScript.Echo "Looks like Dropbox is not installed on this computer." & VbCrLf & "Please install Dropbox and run this script again."
WScript.Quit()
End If
dbWatchDir = strPath & "\\Attachments"
If Not fso.FolderExists (dbWatchDir) Then
Set attFolder = fso.CreateFolder (dbWatchDir)
WScript.Echo "Created a folder to hold your new print jobs - " & dbWatchDir
End If
dbLogDir = dbWatchDir & "\\Print_Log"
If Not fso.FolderExists (dbLogDir) Then
Set logFolder = fso.CreateFolder (dbLogDir)
WScript.Echo "Created a folder to hold processed jobs - " & dbLogDir
End If
Do While True
Set objShell = CreateObject("Shell.Application")
Set objFolder = objShell.Namespace(dbWatchDir)
Set colItems = objFolder.Items
doneFolder = dbLogDir & "\" & DateDiff("s", "1/1/2010", Now)
For Each objItem in colItems
If Not objItem.IsFolder Then
If Not fso.FolderExists (doneFolder) Then
Set logFolder = fso.CreateFolder (doneFolder)
WScript.Echo "Created a folder to save processed jobs - " & doneFolder
End If
objItem.InvokeVerbEx("Print")
WScript.Echo "Now printing: " & objItem.Name
WScript.Sleep(PRINT_TIME)
fso.MoveFile dbWatchDir & "\" & objItem.Name & "*", doneFolder
end if
Next
WScript.Sleep(WAIT_TIME)
Set objShell = nothing
Set objFolder = nothing
Set colItems = nothing
Loop
' Decodes a base-64 encoded string (BSTR type).
' 1999 - 2004 Antonin Foller, http://www.motobit.com
Function Base64Decode(ByVal base64String)
Const Base64 = "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/"
Dim dataLength, sOut, groupBegin
base64String = Replace(base64String, vbCrLf, "")
base64String = Replace(base64String, vbTab, "")
base64String = Replace(base64String, " ", "")
dataLength = Len(base64String)
If dataLength Mod 4 <> 0 Then
Err.Raise 1, "Base64Decode", "Bad Base64 string."
Exit Function
End If
For groupBegin = 1 To dataLength Step 4
Dim numDataBytes, CharCounter, thisChar, thisData, nGroup, pOut
numDataBytes = 3
nGroup = 0
For CharCounter = 0 To 3
thisChar = Mid(base64String, groupBegin + CharCounter, 1)
If thisChar = "=" Then
numDataBytes = numDataBytes - 1
thisData = 0
Else
thisData = InStr(1, Base64, thisChar, vbBinaryCompare) - 1
End If
If thisData = -1 Then
Err.Raise 2, "Base64Decode", "Bad character In Base64 string."
Exit Function
End If
nGroup = 64 \* nGroup + thisData
Next
nGroup = Hex(nGroup)
nGroup = String(6 - Len(nGroup), "0") & nGroup
pOut = Chr(CByte("&H" & Mid(nGroup, 1, 2))) + _
Chr(CByte("&H" & Mid(nGroup, 3, 2))) + _
Chr(CByte("&H" & Mid(nGroup, 5, 2)))
sOut = sOut & Left(pOut, numDataBytes)
Next
Base64Decode = sOut
End Function