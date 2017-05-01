Remote Printing with Dropbox - Visual Basic Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-05-01
R
Published in: Print - Dropbox

With the help of Dropbox, you can easily print files from mobile phones. This is the VBS code that makes it happen - it watches your Print Queue folder in Dropbox and sends it to the default printer as soon as it discovers a new file in that watched folder.

'Remote Printing through Dropbox
'Written by Amit Agarwal http://www.labnol.org/

Option Explicit
On Error Resume Next

Const WAIT_TIME  = 5000 '5 seconds
Const PRINT_TIME = 5000 '5 seconds

Dim WshShell, fso, configFile, objReadFile, str64, strPath, ApplicationData
Dim dbWatchDir, attFolder, objShell, objFolder, colItems, objItem, dbLogDir, logFolder, doneFolder

Set WshShell = CreateObject("Wscript.Shell")
Set fso = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject")
ApplicationData = WshShell.ExpandEnvironmentStrings("%APPDATA%")

'Find the Dropbox Folder Location
configFile = ApplicationData & "\\Dropbox\\host.db"

If fso.FileExists( configFile ) Then
 Set objReadFile = fso.OpenTextFile( configFile, 1)
 Do Until objReadFile.AtEndOfStream
  str64 = objReadFile.ReadLine
 Loop
strPath = Base64Decode(str64)
'WScript.Echo "Your Dropbox folder is located at " & strPath
Else
WScript.Echo "Looks like Dropbox is not installed on this computer." &  VbCrLf & "Please install Dropbox and run this script again."
WScript.Quit()
End If

dbWatchDir = strPath & "\\Attachments"

If Not fso.FolderExists (dbWatchDir) Then
 Set attFolder = fso.CreateFolder (dbWatchDir)
 WScript.Echo "Created a folder to hold your new print jobs - " & dbWatchDir
End If

dbLogDir = dbWatchDir & "\\Print_Log"

If Not fso.FolderExists (dbLogDir) Then
 Set logFolder = fso.CreateFolder (dbLogDir)
 WScript.Echo "Created a folder to hold processed jobs - " & dbLogDir
End If

Do While True

Set objShell = CreateObject("Shell.Application")
Set objFolder = objShell.Namespace(dbWatchDir)
Set colItems = objFolder.Items
doneFolder = dbLogDir & "\" & DateDiff("s", "1/1/2010", Now)

For Each objItem in colItems
 If Not objItem.IsFolder Then
  If Not fso.FolderExists (doneFolder) Then
   Set logFolder = fso.CreateFolder (doneFolder)
   WScript.Echo "Created a folder to save processed jobs - " & doneFolder
  End If
  objItem.InvokeVerbEx("Print")
  WScript.Echo "Now printing: " & objItem.Name
  WScript.Sleep(PRINT_TIME)
  fso.MoveFile dbWatchDir & "\" & objItem.Name & "*", doneFolder
 end if
Next
WScript.Sleep(WAIT_TIME)
Set objShell = nothing
Set objFolder = nothing
Set colItems = nothing
Loop

' Decodes a base-64 encoded string (BSTR type).
' 1999 - 2004 Antonin Foller, http://www.motobit.com
Function Base64Decode(ByVal base64String)
  Const Base64 = "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789+/"
  Dim dataLength, sOut, groupBegin

  base64String = Replace(base64String, vbCrLf, "")
  base64String = Replace(base64String, vbTab, "")
  base64String = Replace(base64String, " ", "")

  dataLength = Len(base64String)
  If dataLength Mod 4 <> 0 Then
    Err.Raise 1, "Base64Decode", "Bad Base64 string."
    Exit Function
  End If


  For groupBegin = 1 To dataLength Step 4
    Dim numDataBytes, CharCounter, thisChar, thisData, nGroup, pOut
    numDataBytes = 3
    nGroup = 0

    For CharCounter = 0 To 3
      thisChar = Mid(base64String, groupBegin + CharCounter, 1)

      If thisChar = "=" Then
        numDataBytes = numDataBytes - 1
        thisData = 0
      Else
        thisData = InStr(1, Base64, thisChar, vbBinaryCompare) - 1
      End If
      If thisData = -1 Then
        Err.Raise 2, "Base64Decode", "Bad character In Base64 string."
        Exit Function
      End If

      nGroup = 64 \* nGroup + thisData
    Next

    nGroup = Hex(nGroup)
    nGroup = String(6 - Len(nGroup), "0") & nGroup

    pOut = Chr(CByte("&H" & Mid(nGroup, 1, 2))) + _
      Chr(CByte("&H" & Mid(nGroup, 3, 2))) + _
      Chr(CByte("&H" & Mid(nGroup, 5, 2)))

    sOut = sOut & Left(pOut, numDataBytes)
  Next

  Base64Decode = sOut
End Function
Published in: Print - Dropbox

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch