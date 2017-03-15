Prevent Image Hotlinking

Published in: Apache
Put this piece of code in your
.httaccess file on the Apache web server and it will automatically block all image requests coming from specified domains.
The website requesting the image resource will be returned a 403 Forbidden error.
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{HTTP_REFERER} ^http://(www\.)?example\.ru(/.*)*$ [NC,OR]
RewriteCond %{HTTP_REFERER} ^http://(www\.)?example\.cn(/.*)*$ [NC,OR]
RewriteCond %{HTTP_REFERER} ^http://(www\.)?leecher\.com(/.*)*$ [NC]
RewriteRule \.(jpeg|JPEG|jpe|JPE|jpg|JPG|gif|GIF|png|PNG)$ - [F]