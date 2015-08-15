Home
hindi
Hindi Speech Recognition Software with Spell Checker
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hindi
Aug 15, 2015
H
Google Offers Typing Tool for Indian Languages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hindi
languages
transliteration
utilities
Dec 16, 2009
G
Type Text in Indian Languages on any Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
hindi
indic
Language Translation
transliteration
May 28, 2009
T
Translate Hindi Text to English with Google Translation Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
hindi
Language Translation
useful
May 02, 2008
T
The Indian Edition of Yahoo! Mail and Yahoo! Web Messenger
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hindi
yahoo
Oct 30, 2007
T
Google English To Hindi Transliteration - Type Hindi in English
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
hindi
Aug 16, 2007
G