Google English To Hindi Transliteration - Type Hindi in English

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-08-16
G

convert english to hindiThe English to Hindi transliteration feature in Blogger is now available as a separate tool on Google Labs.

Related: Translate Hindi to English Online

Unlike Quillpad or the Microsoft Phonetic tool which support most Indic languages  (like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam), Google’s transliteration software works only for Hindi.

Transliteration requires a live internet connection, as all the transliteration is done on Google’s servers and sent back to your browser while you continue typing.

The transliteration feature is only supported in Internet Explorer versions 6.0 and higher on Windows (preferably Windows XP), and Firefox 1.5 and higher on Windows and Linux.

More transliteration tools include Hindi Kalam and Quillpad.

Published in: Google Translate - hindi

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch