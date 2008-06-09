Notify Twitter About New Blog Posts From Windows Live Writer Itself

This is something very useful useful for bloggers who use Windows Live Writer and are active on Twitter. As soon as you publish a new blog post using Windows Live Writer, you can notify your Twitter followers about that article.

Windows Live Writer will also shorten the URL of your blog article so you have more space for writing text in your tweet.

Here’s how to ping Twitter from Windows Live Writer:

Step 1. Download the file Twitter.WriterPlugin.dll and copy it to the following directory:

C: \ Program Files \ Windows Live \ Writer \ Plugins \

Step 2: Go to Tools – > Options – > Plug-ins – > Twitter Notify and fill it with your Twitter username / password.

That’s it. When you are done publishing a new article in your blog, Windows Live Writer gives you an option to share that post with your Twitter followers.

