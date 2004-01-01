Everything you wanted to know about QR Code payments through UPI

UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is a digital payment system through which you can link your bank account to a mobile application and make online transactions safely. The money is instantly transferred from one bank account to another and there are no transaction fees charged by the banks.

The QR Code images generated by the UPI QR Code Generator are compatible with all the major UPI apps. They can be used as long as the merchant's business is linked to an operational and active bank account.

Data Privacy

Your data, including UPI address, bank account number, aadhaar number or mobile number, is not stored anywhere. It stays in your browser and is only used to generate the embed code.

Disclaimer

This apps is designed to help merchants create QR Codes with custom amount for their businesses. It is not an official app and has no relation to any bank, BHIM UPI, NCPI or any other financial institution.

The logos of Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and BHIM UPI belong to their respective owners.