Create dynamic UPI QR Codes with custom amount. Customer can scan and pay with WhatsApp, Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe or any BHIM UPI app.
Open Link on Phone (Requires UPI app)
Merchant Name
merchant@upi
Scan and pay with any BHIM UPI app
Everything you wanted to know about QR Code payments through UPI
UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is a digital payment system through which you can link your bank account to a mobile application and make online transactions safely. The money is instantly transferred from one bank account to another and there are no transaction fees charged by the banks.
The QR Code images generated by the UPI QR Code Generator are compatible with all the major UPI apps. They can be used as long as the merchant's business is linked to an operational and active bank account.
Your data, including UPI address, bank account number, aadhaar number or mobile number, is not stored anywhere. It stays in your browser and is only used to generate the embed code.
This apps is designed to help merchants create QR Codes with custom amount for their businesses. It is not an official app and has no relation to any bank, BHIM UPI, NCPI or any other financial institution.
The logos of Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and BHIM UPI belong to their respective owners.
Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.
Google Developer Expert
Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.
ProductHunt Golden Kitty
Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.
Microsoft MVP Alumni
Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.
Google Cloud Champion
Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.
We build bespoke solutions that use the capabilities and the features of Google Workspace for automating business processes and driving work productivity.
Send personalized email to your contacts with Google Sheets & Gmail
Download emails and attachments from Gmail to your Google Drive
Send email to respondents when they submit your Google Forms
Create pixel perfect documents from Google Sheets and Google Forms
Turn your Google Slides presentations into animated GIF images and videos
Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.
We will never send any spam emails. Promise.