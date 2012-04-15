Home
iPad
How to Create your wwn iPad Case with a Book
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Apr 15, 2012
H
How to Delete or Archive Emails on iPhone and iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Mar 23, 2012
H
Apps to Manipulate PDF Files on your iOS Device
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
PDF
Mar 14, 2012
A
Can the iPad 3 Screen be used in Daylight?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Mar 01, 2012
C
Install Apps That Aren't Available in your Country's iTunes Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Feb 26, 2012
I
How to Prevent Kids from Buying Apps on iTunes Store?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
itunes
Feb 24, 2012
H
How to Reopen Closed Tabs in Mobile Safari
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Feb 08, 2012
H
How to Record Skype Calls on your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
skype
Feb 03, 2012
H
How to Make Phone Calls from your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Jan 14, 2012
H
How to Close All Background iOS Apps at Once
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Jan 06, 2012
H
Watch YouTube Playlists Continuously on your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
YouTube
Jan 02, 2012
W
Installing Bookmarklets on your iPhone or iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
iPad
iPhone
Jan 01, 2012
I
Enable the Night-Reading Mode inside any iOS App
By
Amit Agarwal
In
eyes
iPad
Dec 07, 2011
E
Electronic Arts Drops Prices on iOS and Android Games
By
Amit Agarwal
In
games
iPad
Nov 24, 2011
E
How to Connect iPad to your TV
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
tv
Oct 31, 2011
H
Use your iPhone or iPad as a Voice Recorder
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Oct 20, 2011
U
Gaana.com Now Playing Indian Music on your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Music
Aug 08, 2011
G
Create Khan Academy Style Video Tutorials with ScreenChomp
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Screencasting
Jul 27, 2011
C
Using the Sleep & Home Buttons of your iOS Device
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
z
Jul 25, 2011
U
How to Turn any Pen into a Touch Screen Stylus
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Video of the Day
May 06, 2011
H
