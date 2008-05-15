Open Articulate Presenter files in Adobe Presenter (Macromedia Breeze)

The new release of Adobe Presenter 7 supports Articulate Presenter presentations. Files created in Articulate Presenter can be opened and edited in Adobe Presenter. In PowerPoint, open a presentation (PPT or PPTX file) created in Articulate Presenter.

Adobe Presenter supports most Articulate Presenter data, including Flash, audio, and quiz information (as long as the Articulate Presenter assets folder is available). The following Articulate Presenter features are not supported: Learning Games, Engage Interactions, Insert Web Object.

The original Articulate presentation is never modified; a copy of the presentation is converted and opened in Adobe Presenter.

The Articulate assets folder should be available along with the Articulate presentation file. Without the asset folder and its contents, Articulate features cannot be imported into the presentation when it is opened in Adobe Presenter.