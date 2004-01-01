Tech Setup Amit Agarwal — What's at my desk?

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert and loves making things on the Internet. He launched his Saas company, Digital Inspiration, a decade ago and they now have clients in 183 countries.

Here's a list of the software, hardware and apps that I use!

Hardware & Gear

Macbook Pro (16-inch, 2019 with 16 GB RAM and Intel Core i9)

Macbook Air (13-inch, 2020 with 8 GB RAM and Apple M1 Chip)

LG Curved Ultrawide Display (34-inch)

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard

Apple Magic Wireless Trackpad 2

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Burgundy)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi only)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm Bluetooth)

Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone

Google Home with Google Assistant Smart Speaker

See the Digital Inspiration workspace

Desktop Software

See full list of recommended software

Alfred 4 for Workflows

Microsoft Office 365 with Outlook

Pixelmator Pro for photo editing

Postman for working with APIs

Magnet for window management

ScreenFlow for recording screencasts

SnagIt for capturing screenshots

Text Expander for quick typing

Reeder 4 for consuming RSS feeds

Postman for developing APIs

Saas I pay for

Canva for graphic design

1Password for managing passwords

SetApp for useful Mac and iOS apps

Notion Pro for note-taking and task management

Twilio for sending SMS notifications

Google Workspace with Gmail and Google Drive

Amazon SES for sending emails

Freshdesk for customer support and live chat

Zoho Sign for Digital Signatures

Developer Environment

Editor — Visual Studio Code with Dracula Theme

— Visual Studio Code with Dracula Theme Terminal — iTerm with zsh shell and Ubuntu Mono font

— iTerm with zsh shell and Ubuntu Mono font Hosting — Dreamhost, Digital Ocean, Firebase Hosting (CDN)

— Dreamhost, Digital Ocean, Firebase Hosting (CDN) Github for Version Control

Libraries & Frameworks

JavaScript — React, Gatsby, Node.js, Express

— React, Gatsby, Node.js, Express Databases — Google Cloud SQL, Firestore, mySQL, Firebase

— Google Cloud SQL, Firestore, mySQL, Firebase Google Cloud — Google Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Cloud Storage

— Google Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Cloud Storage Other — Docker, AWS, Puppeteer, Tailwind CSS, Google Apps Script

You can find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Github.