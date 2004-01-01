Digital InspirationLogo
Amit Agarwal — What's at my desk?

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert and loves making things on the Internet. He launched his Saas company, Digital Inspiration, a decade ago and they now have clients in 183 countries.

Workplace

Here's a list of the software, hardware and apps that I use!

Hardware & Gear

  • Macbook Pro (16-inch, 2019 with 16 GB RAM and Intel Core i9)
  • Macbook Air (13-inch, 2020 with 8 GB RAM and Apple M1 Chip)
  • LG Curved Ultrawide Display (34-inch)
  • Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard
  • Apple Magic Wireless Trackpad 2
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Burgundy)
  • Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)
  • Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi only)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm Bluetooth)
  • Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone
  • Google Home with Google Assistant Smart Speaker

Desktop Software

  • Alfred 4 for Workflows
  • Microsoft Office 365 with Outlook
  • Pixelmator Pro for photo editing
  • Postman for working with APIs
  • Magnet for window management
  • ScreenFlow for recording screencasts
  • SnagIt for capturing screenshots
  • Text Expander for quick typing
  • Reeder 4 for consuming RSS feeds
  • Postman for developing APIs

Saas I pay for

Developer Setup

Developer Environment

  • Editor — Visual Studio Code with Dracula Theme
  • Terminal — iTerm with zsh shell and Ubuntu Mono font
  • Hosting DreamhostDigital Ocean, Firebase Hosting (CDN)
  • Github for Version Control

Libraries & Frameworks

  • JavaScript — React, Gatsby, Node.js, Express
  • Databases — Google Cloud SQL, Firestore, mySQL, Firebase
  • Google Cloud — Google Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Cloud Storage
  • Other — Docker, AWS, Puppeteer, Tailwind CSS, Google Apps Script

You can find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Github.

Awards & Titles

Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.

