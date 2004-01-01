How we determine your postal address and location with Google Maps

Find current location on Google Maps

Feeling lost? Not sure where you are at preset? The Where Am I app shows your current geograph location, including latitude and longitude, on Google Maps. The geolocation service is available on both desktop computers and mobile phones.

The location finder service uses the Google Maps Geolocation API to determine the place. It returns the location based on your IP address, cellular service towers location and WiFi nodes that your mobile phone can detect.

Postal Address with Reverse Lookup

The app uses Reverse geocoding to determine the postal address from your current latitude and longitude coordinates. You can put the latitude and longitude values into Google Earth to know the date when the satellite images were taken.

The geocoder reveals your postal code, country, state, city, suburb and street name.

How to Give Location Access

You need to give Google Maps permission to access your location through the Geolocation API of the browser.

In Windows, go to the Action Center and toggle the Location icon. If you are a Mac OS user, you will have to enable Location Services inside System Preferences before you can grant Maps permission in your browser.

Geolocation API

The Where Am I app uses HTML5 geolocation API to find your current position.