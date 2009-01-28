The Connection Between Obama's Poster and Google Images

Shepard Fairey, creator of this iconic Obama hope poster, could have been in a spot over a simple case of copyright infringment.

That’s because Fairey searched for Obama pictures on Google Images and used one of the images from the search results to create this “Hope” poster though he forgot to take permission from the person who actually owned the copyright for that photograph.

Luckily, Fairey has nothing to worry about as both Mannie Garcia (the freelancer who took this photo) and Associated Press (the agency who owns the copyright) are not taking any legal action against him.