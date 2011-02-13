Beautiful Visual Resumes

I am a big fan of visual resumes and if you enjoy them as well, here are some more designs for your inspiration.

[slideshare id=6905847&doc=untitledv2-110212140950-phpapp01]

[slideshare id=6186111&doc=visualresumeslideshare-101215230128-phpapp01]

[slideshare id=6799810&doc=rossmcleanvisualresumejan2011-110203092846-phpapp01]

Large graphics, minimal text and a bit of creativity – this is all it takes to turn a boring resume into something beautiful and appealing. You may also want to check these tips on designing visual resumes.

