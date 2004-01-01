Digital InspirationLogo

Embed Instagram

Easily embed images and video reels from Instagram in your website and blogs.

Paste the URL of any Instagram photo and click the Generate button.

Instagram FAQ

Everything you wanted to know about embedding Instagram media

With Instagram Embed, you can easilyembed your pictures and videos from Instagram into your blog or website.

Just enter the web address (or URL) of any Instagram picture (or video) and click the Generate button. You may also enter short URLs (like bit.ly or Twitter's t.co) and the tool will auto-expand the URLs before generating the embed code.

The default media size in the embed code is 612x612 pixels but you can modify the height and width properties to fit the embed in your site's template. Also, the video embeds are done using the HTML5 <video> tag and would therefore work on most new browser and mobile devices without requiring plugins.

The embed code usesreponsive design and thus your Instagram photos and videos would auto-resize based on the size of the user's browser.

Awards & Titles

Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.

Video Tutorials

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise.