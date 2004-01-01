Everything you wanted to know about embedding Instagram images and reels

With Instagram Embed, you can easily embed your pictures and videos from Instagram into your blog or website.

Just enter the web address (or URL) of any Instagram picture (or video) and click the Generate button. You may also enter short URLs (like bit.ly or Twitter’s t.co) and the tool will auto-expand the URLs before generating the embed code.

The default media size in the embed code is 612x612 pixels but you can modify the height and width properties to fit the embed in your site’s template. Also, the video embeds are done using the HTML5 <video> tag and would therefore work on most new browser and mobile devices without requiring plugins.

The embed code uses reponsive design and thus your Instagram photos and videos would auto-resize based on the size of the user’s browser.