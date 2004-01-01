Everything you wanted to know about Google Photos

You have been using Google Photos to backup your photos to the cloud but Google offers no option for you to embed the uploaded pictures on to your website.

The HTML code can be used with Gmail Mail Merge, HTML Mail, Google Forms Notifications, File Upload Forms or anywhere else where you wish to embed the raw Google Photos image.

How Embed Works?

Go to photos.google.com{.font-medium .underline}, open any picture and click Share > Create Link to get a shareable link of that image. Paste that Google Photos link in the box below to generate the HTML embed code.

The Google Photos app is running on Google Cloud Run. It uses Google’s Puppeteer library to download the photos page, extracts the oembed meta tags and converts the URL into an HTML tag for embedding.

Know the Limitations

The embed tool only works for single images on Google Photos and not photo albums. If you provide a link to a Google Photos album, the cover image will be used linking to the underlying album.

Photos Privacy

Your images are not saved anywhere, nor does that app keep a record of them.