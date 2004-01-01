Easily generate direct links for any image stored in your Google Drive folders. You can also embed Google Drive images in your websites, email messages or blogs.
Everything you wanted to know about embedding images from Google Drive
You have been using Google Drive to store your documents, images, videos and other important files. You can share your Google Drive images from anyone but there's no simple option to embed images hosted on Google Drive on to your website or email.
The HTML embed code for images can be used with Gmail Mail Merge, HTML Mail, Google Forms Notifications, File Upload Forms or anywhere else where you wish to embed the raw Google Photos image.
Go to drive.google.com, right-click any image file, and choose Get Link to get a shareable link of that image. Make sure that the access is set to Anyone on the internet with this link can view. Paste that file link in the box below to generate the HTML embed code.
The Google Drive embed app is running on Google Cloud Run. It uses Google's Puppeteer library to download the drive image page, extracts the oembed meta tags and converts the URL into an HTML tag for embedding.
The embed tool only works for single images on Google Drive and not photo albums. Also, it will not work for images that are private.
Your images are not saved anywhere, nor does that app keep a record of them.
