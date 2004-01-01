Everything you wanted to know about the source code beautifier

What is Code Beautifier?

With Code Beautifier, you can pretty-print and syntax highlight source code written in JavaScript, JSON, Python, Google Apps Script, HTML, CSS, PHP and other programming languages. You can also deobfuscate and reformat minified source code written in JavaScript.

The beautifier can understand and format source code of all the popular languages including JavaScript, JSON, Python, HTML, XML, CSS, and PHP.

Beautifier uses the open-source Code Mirror project and Monaco Editor of VS Code to auto-format and intend the source code. The programming font is Fira Code from Google Fonts.

