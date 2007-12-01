Amit Agarwal holds an Engineering degree in Computer Science from I.I.T. Roorkee (1999) and has previously worked at ADP Inc. for clients including Goldman Sachs. In 2004, Amit quit his corporate job to become the first professional blogger in India.

Amit is a Google Developer Expert for GSuite and Google Apps Script. Microsoft awarded him the Most Valuable Professional award for five years in a row.

The Tech Company

At Digital Inspiration, we build bespoke solutions that use the capabilities and the features of GSuite for automating business processes and driving business productivity.

We have developed several popular productivity tools including Mail Merge for Gmail and Document Studio. Our Google add-ons are deployed in some of the biggest companies and universities worldwide with over 1,000,000 installations.

We’ve developed projects with Airbus, LinkedIn, Disney and the US Embassy. Our tech stack includes JavaScript, React.js, Node.js, Gatsby, Docker and the Google Cloud Platform (Firebase, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage and GSuite).

The Tech Blog

Amit authors an hugely popular and award-winning technology blog where he writes how-to guides around consumer software and mobile apps. The purpose of the site is to help you take maximum advantage of the software tools and web technologies at your disposal so that you spend more time doing things your really love.

Digital Inspiration won the Best Technology Blog award at Indibloggies twice. The site has been recommended in India Today, Business World, Outlook Magazine and CNN Go. It has also been featured as a success story on the official Google AdSense blog and also on the YouTube India website.

Recognition

You can read Amit’s interview on Lifehacker and YourStory.

He has also written columns on personal technology for major publications including The Wall Street Journal (India), CNBC TV18 and The Hindustan Times.

Amit has appeared on various TV channels and radio shows including CNN IBN, BBC Radio, CNBC, and NDTV. HT mentions Amit as the founder of the Indian blogging revolution, The Economic Times calls him as an out-of-the-box thinker while the prestigious Straits Times of Singapore included Amit in their list of Asia’s Blog Stars alongside Chinese actress Xu Jinglei.

