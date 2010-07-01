Proper Installation Order for Windows Drivers

When reinstalling your Windows PC, it is important that you install device drivers in the correct sequence because sometimes the devices may not function properly if the drivers are installed out of order.

After reinstalling Microsoft Windows, follow the order listed when reinstalling drivers. This order is recommended by Intel and Dell and you should print this list for reference when installing drivers.

1 . Your Windows Operating System

2 . Run Windows Update to install the latest service packs and any other patches.

3 . Motherboard or the Chipset - Helps Windows control system board components and controllers.

4. Video Adapter - Enhances video performance.

5. Network Interface Card (NIC) - Enhances the network controller for Internet or network access.

6. Audio Adapter - Enables and enhances the audio controller.

7. Wireless Network Card or LAN Adapter - Enables and enhances the wireless network controller.

8. Touchpad, Mice, and Keyboards - Enhances the pointing device features.

9 . Bluetooth Module.

10 . Any other hardware device drivers not listed above.

Always remember to reboot your Windows PC after installing the drivers.