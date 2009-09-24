The Top Mobile Websites in your Country

This is a list the 10 most popular mobile websites (in terms of unique visitors) in different countries according to Opera.

INDIA

UNITED STATES

RUSSIA

1 . google.com 2 . orkut.com 3 . yahoo.com 4 . facebook.com 5 . songs.pk 6 . wikipedia.org 7 . youtube.com 8 . zedge.net 9 . peperonity.com 10 . waptrick.com

1 . google.com 2 . facebook.com 3 . myspace.com 4 . wikipedia.org 5 . youtube.com 6 . my.opera.com 7 . yahoo.com 8 . espn.go.com 9 . accuweather.com 10 . nytimes.com

1 . vkontakte.ru 2 . odnoklassniki.ru 3 . mail.ru 4 . yandex.ru 5 . google.com 6 . wikipedia.org 7 . spaces.ru 8 . seclub.org 9 . rambler.ru 10 . waplog.net

CHINA

UNITED KINGDOM

FRANCE

1 . kong.net 2 . baidu.com 3 . google.cn 4 . sina.com.cn 5 . xiaonei.com 6 . qq.com 7 . sohu.com 8 . hao123.com 9 . 163.com 10 . taobao.com

1 . facebook.com 2 . google.com 3 . bbc.co.uk 4 . live.com 5 . yahoo.com 6 . wikipedia.org 7 . youtube.com 8 . bebo.com 9 . my.opera.com 10 . ebay.co.uk

1 . google.com 2 . facebook.com 3 . live.com 4 . lequipe.fr 5 . wikipedia.org 6 . youtube.com 7 . lemonde.fr 8 . my.opera.com 9 . skyrock.com 10 . pagesjaunes.fr

GERMANY

ITALY

INDONESIA

1 . google.com 2 . wikipedia.org 3 . bild.de 4 . youtube.com 5 . web.de 6 . gmx.de 7 . sport1.de 8 . facebook.com 9 . spiegel.de 10 . ebay.de

1 . google.com 2 . facebook.com 3 . gazzetta.it 4 . youtube.com 5 . corriere.it 6 . wikipedia.org 7 . repubblica.it 8 . yahoo.com 9 . my.opera.com 10 . ebuddy.com

1 . facebook.com 2 . friendster.com 3 . waptrick.com 4 . yahoo.com 5 . google.com 6 . detik.com 7 . peperonity.com 8 . digg.com 9 . wikipedia.org 10 . twitter.com

Opera has just released their monthly report on the state of mobile web (also available as PDF) that highlights key trends in mobile web browsing worldwide and also provides a list of most frequently visited websites in different regions of the world.

Google, Facebook, Wikipedia and YouTube are hugely popular among mobile users in every region but Twitter is missing probably because smartphone users prefer using standalone apps and not the main Twitter website to tweet.

These reports are based on usage of Opera mobile browsers (Opera Mini and Opera Mobile) that are quite popular on Nokia and BlackBerry handsets but completely excludes the iPhone user-base. Also, Opera reports do not include any adult websites even if any of them makes it to the top 10 list.