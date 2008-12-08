Most Popular Google Subdomains

Following is a list of 40 most popular subdomains of google.com in terms of unique visitors. If traffic is any measure of popularity, this chart definitely provides some good hints about the relative popularity of various Google services.

For instance, Google Answers service is no longer active but the archive Q&A’s continue to get more traffic that Google Blogs search and even Google Sites, a wiki like service that will soon replace Google Pages.

Google’s experiment with hosted news seems to be paying off as is evident from the traffic on domains ap.google.com and afp.google.com.

* This data is from Compete for the month of November 2008 and counts only unique visitors.

Top 40 Google Subdomains

Rank

Subdomain

Description

Unique Visitors

1

www.google.com

Web Search

126,269,804

2

images.google.com

Image Search

43,023,240

3

maps.google.com

Google Maps

36,914,680

4

mail.google.com

Gmail Google Mail

24,895,354

5

news.google.com

Google News

13,356,758

6

video.google.com

Google Video

10,204,587

7

books.google.com

Google Books

7,927,748

8

clients1.google.com

6,706,051

9

picasaweb.google.com

Picasa Web Albums

5,298,616

10

groups.google.com

Google Groups

4,635,581

11

suggestqueries.google.com

Google Suggest

3,474,637

12

docs.google.com

Google Docs

3,350,849

13

translate.google.com

Google Translate

2,894,445

14

earth.google.com

Google Earth

2,569,757

15

spreadsheets.google.com

Google Spreadsheets

2,528,648

16

scholar.google.com

Google Scholar

1,959,375

17

ap.google.com

Associated Press

1,889,635

18

finance.google.com

Google Finance

1,858,152

19

toolbar.google.com

Google Toolbar

1,767,647

20

partnerpage.google.com

Google Start Page

1,764,685

21

video-stats.video.google.com

1,623,872

22

pack.google.com

Google Pack

1,507,250

23

adwords.google.com

Google AdWords

1,412,911

24

answers.google.com

Google Answers

1,277,980

25

checkout.google.com

Google Checkout

1,239,261

26

sites.google.com

Google Sites

1,237,010

27

blogsearch.google.com

Google Blog Search

1,229,263

28

code.google.com

Hosted Code Libraries

1,049,731

29

picasa.google.com

Picasa Software

978,392

30

dl.google.com

Google Downloads

973,467

31

feedproxy.google.com

FeedBurner

959,884

32

desktop.google.com

Google Desktop Search

951,090

33

services.google.com

635,560

34

talkgadget.google.com

Googel Talk Gadget

506,306

35

fusion.google.com

Google IG Subscribe

496,913

36

clients.google.com

470,176

37

gmail.google.com

Gmail

443,869

38

l.google.com

431,403

39

afp.google.com

Agence France Presse

412,095

40

sketchup.google.com

Google Sketchup

411,761

Some of the popular Google properties missing in the list are Blogger.com, Orkut, Google Apps for Domains, Google Reader, Google Calendar, Google AdSense (googlesyndication.com), Google Notebook, Google Analytics, Google Base and YouTube.com since they are not Google subdomains.

Google services that are on subdomains but seem to missing from the top 40 list include Google Knol, Google Directory, Google Labs and Google Local.

Also see: Google Docs users spend just 5 minutes