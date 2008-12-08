Most Popular Google Subdomains

Following is a list of 40 most popular subdomains of google.com in terms of unique visitors. If traffic is any measure of popularity, this chart definitely provides some good hints about the relative popularity of various Google services.
For instance, Google Answers service is no longer active but the archive Q&A’s continue to get more traffic that Google Blogs search and even Google Sites, a wiki like service that will soon replace Google Pages.
Google’s experiment with hosted news seems to be paying off as is evident from the traffic on domains ap.google.com and afp.google.com.
*This data is from Compete for the month of November 2008 and counts only unique visitors.
Top 40 Google Subdomains
Rank
Subdomain
Description
Unique Visitors
1
Web Search
126,269,804
2
Image Search
43,023,240
3
Google Maps
36,914,680
4
Gmail Google Mail
24,895,354
5
Google News
13,356,758
6
Google Video
10,204,587
7
Google Books
7,927,748
8
6,706,051
9
Picasa Web Albums
5,298,616
10
Google Groups
4,635,581
11
Google Suggest
3,474,637
12
Google Docs
3,350,849
13
Google Translate
2,894,445
14
Google Earth
2,569,757
15
Google Spreadsheets
2,528,648
16
Google Scholar
1,959,375
17
Associated Press
1,889,635
18
Google Finance
1,858,152
19
Google Toolbar
1,767,647
20
Google Start Page
1,764,685
21
1,623,872
22
Google Pack
1,507,250
23
Google AdWords
1,412,911
24
Google Answers
1,277,980
25
Google Checkout
1,239,261
26
Google Sites
1,237,010
27
Google Blog Search
1,229,263
28
Hosted Code Libraries
1,049,731
29
Picasa Software
978,392
30
Google Downloads
973,467
31
FeedBurner
959,884
32
Google Desktop Search
951,090
33
635,560
34
Googel Talk Gadget
506,306
35
Google IG Subscribe
496,913
36
470,176
37
Gmail
443,869
38
431,403
39
Agence France Presse
412,095
40
Google Sketchup
411,761
Some of the popular Google properties missing in the list are Blogger.com, Orkut, Google Apps for Domains, Google Reader, Google Calendar, Google AdSense (googlesyndication.com), Google Notebook, Google Analytics, Google Base and YouTube.com since they are not Google subdomains.
Google services that are on subdomains but seem to missing from the top 40 list include Google Knol, Google Directory, Google Labs and Google Local.
